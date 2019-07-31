Real Madrid are struggling in pre-season.

Prior to today's match they had won just once in their four games: on penalties against Arsenal.

Although they haven't been fluent in attack, their biggest problem has been in defence.

And those problems continued on Wednesday in their Audi Cup game against Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side had just been battered 6-1 by Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

However, despite that morale sapping defeat, they gave Los Blancos an almighty scare at the Allianz Arena.

Fenerbahce went 1-0 up just six minutes in when Garry Rodrigues found the net.

Karim Benzema scored twice to give his side the lead, but the game was level again after more calamitous defending.

Nabil Dirar found himself with acres of space on the left in the 34th minute and he finished with aplomb to restore parity.

Benzema completed his hat-trick shortly after the break, but Real Madrid would concede again when Ozan Tufan's long range strike found the back of the net.

Real Madrid pulled away and eventually won 5-3 thanks to goals from Nacho and Mariano.

But Zidane will be far from happy with his side's performance in defence.

They've now conceded 16 goals in just five pre-season games. That means they have been conceding a goal every 28 minutes.

That's just not good enough for a side that are hoping to challenge for trophies once again this season.

Zidane needs to sort these defensive issues out and fast.

The Frenchman vowed to improve Real Madrid's defence when asked about it after the game.

“We are going to fix this, work hard," he said, per Dermot Corrigan. "I am to the death with my players.

"I know we will turn this around and have a very good season. Nobody likes to concede three goals, but we won scoring five goals, could have been more. That’s it.”