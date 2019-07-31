Liverpool have had a pretty poor summer so far.

Before facing Lyon in Switzerland, they had won two, drawn one and lost three of their six pre-season friendlies.

Those wins came against Tranmere and Bradford before their trip to the United States where they lost to Borussia Dortmund (3-2), lost to Sevilla (2-1) and drew to Sporting (2-2).

A trip to Scotland to face Napoli ended in a 3-0 defeat before their clash against Lyon.

That’s on the pitch.

Off the pitch, they’ve failed to make a major signing.

However, ahead of their final pre-season friendly against Lyon before their Community Shield with Manchester City on Sunday, they welcomed back the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson after their exploits for their national sides this summer.

But it seems the latter has been on the beers after he helped Brazil win Copa America.

That’s because he made a quite awful error after just three minutes against their French opponents.

Alisson failed to catch a simple cross before bringing down Moussa Dembele.

He was booked and Memphis Depay stepped up to put Lyon 1-0 ahead early on.

Oh dear.

But Alisson’s compatriot Roberto Firmino soon bailed him out of trouble.

Firmino, who also helped Brazil triumph on home soil this summer, capped his return to club football with a smart turn and finish to equalise.

Four minutes later, Liverpool were ahead. 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever - who signed a new contract on Wednesday - produced a cross that was spectacularly put into his own net by Joachim Andersen.

HARRY WILSON'S SCREAMER

But the moment of the match came from Harry Wilson.

Wilson earned a reputation for scoring screamers for Derby last season and he did it once again, picking the ball up from 25 yards and letting rip.

Take a bow, son.