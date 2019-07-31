There's a lot of pressure on Christian Pulisic this season.

Having lost Eden Hazard and being in the middle of a transfer ban, Chelsea will be hoping he can make an instant impact in the first team.

After starring for United States in the Gold Cup this summer, Pulisic made his debut for Chelsea against Kawasaki Frontale earlier this month.

He showed promising signs on his debut and in Chelsea's next two games against Reading and Barcelona.

But he showed everyone what he's all about in a devastating eight minute spell against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The American managed to score his first Chelsea goal after with 20 minutes on the clock.

He beat the offside trap and showed calmness and composure as he drilled his effort into the corner.

Pulisic would play a huge part as Chelsea scored their second just a few minutes later.

The 20-year-old raced into the box and was brought down as he won his side a penalty.

Ross Barkley then smashed the ball home to double Chelsea's advantage.

And Pulisic would find himself on the scoresheet again just five minutes after he won the penalty.

In what was a similar goal to his first, Pulisic found space behind the defence and ran towards goal.

With Cican Stanković charging out to close the angle down, the former Dortmund star cooly caressed his effort into the corner.

So that means Pulisic scored twice and assisted another goal in just eight minutes.

While it's only pre-season, that's very encouraging for Chelsea.

Although it's a very tough task, maybe Pulisic will be able to fill the void left by Hazard's departure...