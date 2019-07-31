Chelsea ran riot in the first half of their friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

Christian Pulisic netted his first Chelsea goal after 20 minutes.

The American international found space behind the defence and coolly finished past the goalkeeper.

Pulisic was then influential again for Chelsea's second.

He was brought down for a penalty which was dispatched by Ross Barkley.

Pulisic then netted again after 28 minutes to make it 3-0 for the Blues.

Salzburg pulled one back in the 50th minute, but Chelsea restored their three goal advantage thanks to a quite outrageous goal from Pedro.

Barkley clipped a ball into the box, but it looked to have been too far behind the Spanish winger.

But Pedro produced a brilliant volleyed back-heel which found it's way into the net.

And here's another few angles of the goal...

Take a bow Pedro. That has to be the best goal of pre-season so far and might even be one of the best goals of 2019.

Chelsea need Pedro to step up this season after Eden Hazard's departure.

If he keeps on scoring goals like that, it's fair to say Chelsea fans won't miss the Belgian at all.

The Blues went on to triumph 5-3 over the Austrian outfit, with Michy Batshuayi netting late on.

Frank Lampard expressed his concern after the game about his team's defence.

"The fact that there were goals from both ends means there was a pretty good game. It was a tough match, they are in season," he said, per football.london.

"I am pleased really. Conceding is not the worst as it gives you something to think about.

"We want to concede zero goals, so it is a concern and we want to improve on it. We will talk about it and we can’t afford to make those mistakes."

Chelsea will play their final pre-season game against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday before taking on Manchester United in their Premier League opener on 11 August.