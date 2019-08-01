With Liverpool not making any major signings this summer, Harvey Elliott may have a bit more pressure on his 16-year-old shoulders than he was expecting.

Other than 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg, Elliott is the only arrival at Anfield this summer.

But it’s not like the Premier League’s youngest ever player won’t relish that.

Elliott appears full of confidence way beyond his tender years.

His cameo against Lyon on Wednesday evening was extremely exciting and, as a result, his name was trending on social media.

However, Elliott’s name was trending on social media earlier in the day too.

That’s because a video emerged of Elliott, while watching the Champions League final in June, calling Tottenham striker Harry Kane a “f**king mong" and performing an offensive impersonation.

Following his performance for Liverpool in Switzerland against Lyon, Elliott should have been taking to social media to speak of his delight at his side’s 3-1 victory.

Instead, he took to Instagram to apologise for the shocking video that had emerged earlier in the day.

It read:

“I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet. The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless. I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I’ve been brought up, and I truly am sorry.”

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be having words with him upon their return to Melwood.

Quite what this season has in store for Elliott remains to be seen. However, Klopp hinted that the former Fulham youngster may well be loaned out.

"He wanted to be part of Liverpool because of his talent," Klopp said.

"Now that he is here, let's work with him. He needs game time, we have to see where he will get that.