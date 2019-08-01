It's two trophies in two years for Tottenham after they claimed the Audi Cup.

Last summer, Spurs came out on top in the International Champions Cup.

Twelve months on, they lifted the Audi Cup in Munich.

On Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Real Madrid 1-0 to set up a final against hosts Bayern Munich.

And despite taking a 2-0 lead thanks to Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen, the Bundesliga champions forced a penalty shootout after Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies hauled them back into the match.

But despite Eriksen’s awful spot-kick, misses from David Alaba and Jerome Boateng saw the Premier League side crowned champions.

Of course, Spurs haven’t actually won a proper trophy since the League Cup triumph back in 2008.

And it seems like some of their players wanted to enjoy this small bit of silverware - especially Moussa Sissoko.

The Frenchman was allowed the honour of lifting the cup and he took great pleasure in doing so - he was even given the armband!

He kissed it, and lifted it not once, not twice but three times while his teammates looked a bit awkward.

At least he was enjoying himself!

Sissoko became a scapegoat at Spurs after his £30 million move from Newcastle. However, his performances last season have miraculously transformed him into something of a fan favourite.

One man that doesn’t appear to be enjoying himself right now is Pochettino.

The Argentine boss doesn’t seem too happy with another summer transfer window that has lacked activity.

"I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them," he said.

"Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and [chairman] Daniel Levy.