There haven't been many positives for Real Madrid this pre-season.

Los Blancos have conceded goals at an alarming rate, having shipped 16 goals from their five pre-season games.

A number of their attacking players have flattered to deceive too, including Eden Hazard.

But one bright spot has been Takefusa Kubo.

The Japanese wonder-kid was signed this summer and was expected to play for Real Madrid Castilla.

But, he's impressed in training to the extent that Zinedine Zidane has given him game time in Real Madrid's pre-season friendlies.

And he's turned in a number of exceptional performances.

After his debut against Bayern Munich, Marca described Real Madrid signing Kubo as a 'masterstroke'.

Marca readers were impressed and voted him Real Madrid's best player.

Despite Real Madrid's disappointing 7-3 loss against Atletico Madrid last week, Kubo was again voted his side's best player.

He only played 10 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur yesterday but looked lively during his time on the pitch.

Real Madrid fans were again impressed, voting him their side's second best player, behind Keylor Navas.

And Kubo shone once again when he came off the bench against Fenerbahce on Wednesday.

The Japanese playmaker came on with 16 minutes to go and he made his mark.

Kubo looked comfortable on the ball and often made the right choice in the final third.

His best moment came when he showed good skill on the edge of the box before teeing up Luka Modric, who saw his effort saved.

He also had the chance to score his first goal for the club, but his right-footed effort was well saved.

Watch his highlights below:

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick on the day but it was Kubo who was voted Real Madrid's best player once again by Marca readers.

He's clearly already a fan-favourite who is shining in the first team.

However, Zidane admitted after the game that he will be primarily playing for Real Madrid Castilla this season.

“He will be an important player in this squad in future, for sure," he said, per Dermot Corrigan.

"We will see what we do with him, talking to him. The idea is for him to play with Castilla and train with us. He is young, like Rodrygo and Vinicius. We must go slowly with them.”

Given Kubo's impressive performances, maybe Zidane should reconsider.