Joao Felix has a lot to live up to as the fifth most expensive player in football history.

The Portugal forward, just 19 years old, completed a £113 million move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid at the start of July.

But, after being forced off with an injury just 28 minutes into his debut for the La Liga club, Felix has bounced back to show why he warranted such an eye-watering fee.

The youngster was sublime in Atleti’s 7-3 mauling of Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, scoring once and providing two assists.

And Felix impressed once again as Diego Simeone’s side defeated MLS All-Stars 3-0 in Orlando.

The MLS All-Stars side included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney and Bastian Schweinsteiger, but Felix was the star of the show.

He scored a wonderful goal from outside the area to make it 2-0.

Then, Felix showed off his playmaking abilities with an inch-perfect pass that found Diego Costa, who added a third.

Watch Felix's highlights v MLS All-Stars

Check out Felix’s highlights from the match below (click play on the black video box).

So that’s two goals and three assists in his first three matches for Atleti.

Los Rojiblancos will be hoping that it’s a sign of things to come.

Felix is trying to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who became a legend in Spain with Real Madrid.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or trophies and this is the dream of every player,” he told ESPN. “Obviously I would like to be like Cristiano."

And then there’s the extensive list of strikers that Atletico have produced.

Sergio Aguero, Diego Forlan, Fernando Torres and Radamel Falcao all enjoyed great success in the Spanish capital and Felix wants to be remembered in the same way.

"I saw the strikers that Atletico had and they were great players, great strikers," he added.

"I want to be one more and this is why I choose to come here."

The way he’s going, he’ll have no problems being just as successful.