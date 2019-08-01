Barcelona have had a very productive summer transfer window so far.

Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong are the Blaugrana's two marquee signings and joined for a combined €195m.

Both are expected to be guarantee starters, with Griezmann set to form a deadly attacking trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

De Jong, meanwhile, will most likely replace Ivan Rakitic in midfield and feature next to Sergio Busquets and Arthur Melo.

Barcelona's XI for the 2019/20 season is going to be very strong and there's a good chance it could get even stronger with the return of Neymar.

According to numerous reports, the Brazilian has realised he made a mistake leaving Barca and desperately wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, Griezmann, Messi and Suarez as an attacking quartet - imagine that.

One man who's facing spending a lot of time on the bench as a result of Barca's signings is Philippe Coutinho.

It's been 18 months since Barcelona spent a club-record £142m to sign the 27-year-old from Liverpool and in that time he's declined massively.

Which is why, at the beginning of May, Ernesto Valverde decided to make Coutinho available for transfer.

We reported on June 7 that no bids had been made for Coutinho and now, almost two months later, nothing has changed.

Barcelona STILL haven't received a single offer for the Brazil international according to ESPN, which just goes to show how unwanted he is in Europe at the moment.

Coutinho was once regarded as one of the world's finest attacking midfielders; now, absolutely no one wants him.

Several clubs have expressed interest in him - Liverpool and PSG both enquired earlier this summer - but nothing has materialised.

It's sad to see Coutinho struggling at Barcelona and hopefully he can turn his career around in the upcoming season, because it looks like he isn't going anywhere.