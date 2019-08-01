We all know that football is a game of winners and losers.

Most of us get upset when our team gets beaten two or three times in a row, but imagine being on a winless streak of 73 matches.

That was the grim reality for Fort William FC, dubbed 'Britain's worst football team'.

The Highland League side finished rock bottom of Scotland's fifth division last season, with a goal difference of minus 224.

So, it's fair to say that expectations were not high for this campaign, which began in late July.

But on Wednesday night, Fort William did the unthinkable - they actually won a game!

The Fort triumphed 5-2 against Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup, finally ending 840 days and four seasons of defeat.

It's a truly remarkable result and one that shocked even the staff and the players.

"Unbelievable stuff," Fort William tweeted after going 5-2 up.

"A great night at Claggan Park tonight. An Unbelievable feeling. We would like to thank everyone who came along tonight," they wrote after the final whistle.

Word of the win didn't take long to spread on social media, leading to Fort William trending on Twitter last night, with other fans and clubs congratulating them on the achievement.

Thanks to their big win, Fort William will now play Rothes FC in the next round of the North of Scotland Cup. That fixture takes place on August 21.

But for the players, the focus is solely on this weekend's Highland Football League match, with midfielder Ryan Henderson tweeting:

"Boys were brilliant today. Class performance. Hopefully take it into the weekend and get some points on the board."

Congratulations to Fort William for finally breaking their 840-day duck. Here's to the next win - hopefully, we won't have to wait another 73 games for it!