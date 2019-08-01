Congratulations to Tottenham Hotspur for winning their first trophy of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side won the coveted Audi Cup to add a piece of silverware to the collection.

Watch out, Premier League.

All joking aside, the Tottenham boss will have been pleased with what he saw from his players in Munich.

Spurs defeated a strong Real Madrid side 1-0 on Tuesday and beat Bayern Munich on penalties in Wednesday’s final.

It was good preparation ahead of the 2019-20 season, which gets underway next week.

And it seems like Tottenham’s players enjoyed their Audi Cup win more than many expected them too.

Lucas Moura celebrates 'first trophy'

Moussa Sissoko was seen lifting the cup like it was the Champions League, while Lucas Moura expressed his delight at winning his ‘first trophy’ with Spurs.

“Very happy to get my first trophy with this amazing club,” the Brazilian wrote on Twitter.

“The best way to start the season! We will work hard to keep building this winning mentality.”

You’re not seriously counting that, are you Lucas?

Well, each to their own.

Pochettino included several academy players in the squad that travelled to Munich and he described the experience as “very positive”.

"It was a very positive experience, I am so happy with the performance and behaviour of the players," he said, per Tottenham’s website.

"We are learning a lot and improving a lot every day. I am so happy and we keep going.

"When you play a team like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, always to live this experience is an amazing thing for the players, for the young players and of course for the senior players to build their fitness and be stronger every day.

“We are having a very tough pre-season but we are competing very well and if we create this habit to compete really well, of course it's going to help us in the season to try to fight for big things."

The Argentinian will be hoping that Tottenham carry their form on into the new season, which begins at home to Aston Villa on August 10.