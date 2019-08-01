Amid all the rumours about Romelu Lukaku potentially leaving Manchester United, one man whose future has been cast to one side is Paul Pogba's.

Pogba, 26, opened the doors to a move away from United in June by saying it "could be time for a new challenge".

Real Madrid seem the most interested in signing the France international and it's understood that the feeling is mutual.

United, however, don't want to lose Pogba. Reports suggest they're prepared to pay him an eye-watering £500,000-per-week to stay put.

Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seem, but the fact of the matter is that Pogba is ready to move on.

"There is a lot of thinking [going on]," he said. "I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great - some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody.

"After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season... it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

There's no telling at this point whether Pogba will get his dream move to Real, but a certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks United need to let him go.

"I think if [Paul Pogba] wants to leave, it makes no sense to keep him," said Ibrahimovic. "You let him go and if he wants to be somewhere else, that's where you let him go.

"Use the situation and bring in somebody that wants to stay.

"The dressing room is where the players respect each other, they're professionals, they understand each other's situations.

"Who worries more is the club and the management, because you don't want a player in your club or in your team that doesn't want to stay.

"Because then you know they will not give 100% or 200%, or he does that and he still doesn't want to stay. So it's a tricky situation.

"What is best for the club? That's what you have to look that."

Spot on, Zlatan. United keeping Pogba against his will would be a risky move considering he's meant to be their star player.

Pogba would be left frustrated if he doesn't get his move to Real, which would inevitably impact his performances.

Are you listening, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?