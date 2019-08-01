Football

Harvey Elliott produced an exciting cameo performance for Liverpool vs Lyon

Harvey Elliott made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday after an offensive video emerged of him calling Harry Kane a f**king m**g.

The video, which was filmed during the Champions League final, was circulating on social media with the 16-year-old having to come out and apologise for his behaviour.

But Elliott also made headlines for all the right reasons with his performance for Liverpool against Lyon last night.

The Premier League’s youngest ever player only played 27 minutes during Liverpool’s 3-1 victory but he had fans purring.

The midfielder looked so confident and composed on the ball, way beyond his tender years.

He looked to beat his opponent whenever he had the chance and kept possession well.

To make that sort of an impact against quality opposition as a 16-year-old is mightily impressive.

HARVEY ELLIOTT'S HIGHLIGHTS VS LYON

Take a look at his highlight reel below:

It may only have been a cameo, but Liverpool fans were getting very much carried away with his display. Check out some of the reaction on social media:

p1dh6a55b4g2l1utm10m412re1viad.jpg

p1dh6a5bvmug81t1716ehvmlkn9f.jpg

p1dh6a5hqmrhidda1ceukvn1pirh.jpg

p1dh6a5o781c911frr1f38jrhi85j.jpg

p1dh6a5ugd10qfonm1utv119qhmdl.jpg

There might be a bit more pressure on Elliott’s than Jurgen Klopp would have liked. The Reds have failed to make any major signings this summer and, other than 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg, Elliott is the only arrival.

But will the left-footed youngster be playing first-team football at Anfield this season?

Klopp isn’t quite sure…

"He wanted to be part of Liverpool because of his talent," Klopp said.

Fulham FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

"Now that he is here, let's work with him. He needs game time, we have to see where he will get that.

"He is obviously a fine, fine footballer - that is the reason why we were really interested."

Topics:
Football
Alisson Becker
Jurgen Klopp
Premier League
Liverpool

