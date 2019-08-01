Despite agreeing to participate in season two of Netflix's hit series 'Drive to Survive', Lewis Hamilton has forbidden the popular streaming service from using any footage of himself from the German GP.

Hamilton started on pole position in Hockenheim, but his weekend quickly spiralled downwards after rain caused the five-time world champion to spin on two occasions, and a disastrous 54-second pit-stop left him outside of the points.

Although a double-penalty for Alpha Romeo boosted the Mercedes man to ninth, Hamilton was clearly disappointed with his weekend, and despite denying the filming of the series was a distraction, admitted he wouldn't allow footage of himself to be used due to the illness he suffered during the weekend.

“I don’t think it was a distraction at all, I think they were really great,” he told RaceFans.net.

“I probably won’t be in it much as I was sick the whole time and I won’t allow them to release me being sick probably so I won’t even be in it.”

In 2018, Netflix released the first instalment of its new Formula One series with no appearance from the Mercedes team after the German constructor refused to take part.

Mercedes chose to allow cameras access to its team for one race in season two, their home one where they were celebrating 125 years of motorsport at its home race weekend.

Little did Mercedes know they were opening its doors for one of their most disappointing and underwhelming GP's in recent memory.

Despite denying footage of his number one driver, Toto Wolff claims they will still feature in the series.

“We have given the Netflix guys more content than on any other weekend,” Wolff is quoted by GPFans.

Mercedes' team principal now turns his attention to the Hungarian GP, where he will hope his drivers can bounce back in convincing fashion.

“I believe that one of the core strengths of our team is the way we handle defeat,” he explained.

“We accept responsibility for mistakes so we can learn and improve and we will come back stronger from this.”

The Hungarian GP takes place this Sunday.