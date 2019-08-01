David Warner endured a chaotic 20-minute spell before being given out for two on the opening morning of the 2019 Ashes at Edgbaston.

Warner, and opening partner Cameron Bancroft, were met with boos from the crowd as they came out to bat, following on from their ball-tampering scandal suspensions.

The destructive opener would have been given out first ball had England bowler Stuart Broad reviewed a caught-behind appeal at the start of the second over, and then survived an actual review for leg before.

He was on his way soon after, though, Broad getting him lbw and, after Warner walked, replays showed he would have had the decision overturned had he reviewed.

As if that was not enough drama, Warner had already been spoken to by the umpires after taking his guard too far down the wicket.

Australia captain Tim Paine earlier won the toss and elected to bat, giving two of the ‘sandpapergate’ trio an early meeting with the England fans as they each returned to the Test arena for the first time since their bans.

Bancroft is making his first international appearance since then, while Warner and Smith played in this summer’s World Cup in England.

Unsurprisingly, the England faithful gave Warner quite the send off after he was dismissed; flashing up pieces of sandpaper, booing him and also chanting 'cheerio'.

You can hear the reaction in the video below.

And below is a video filmed from inside the ground.

You might have to get used to hearing that reception, David.

Pretty sure Bancroft and Smith will get similar reactions too.

As of writing this article, Australia are 17-2, with Bancroft also joining Warner back in the pavilion after he was caught off Broad.