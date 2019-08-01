The release of FIFA 20 is drawing ever closer.

The latest edition of EA Sports’ hugely popular football series will be released on September 27.

It comes packed with new features, including Volta Football (essentially FIFA Street), and new game modes in Ultimate Team, such as King of the Hill and Mystery Ball.

“Mystery Ball gives the attacking side boosts to their Passing, Shooting, Dribbling, Speed, or All attributes, adding an element of unpredictability to every match,” EA Sports write.

Meanwhile in King of the Hill, players “fight for possession in a randomly generated zone on the pitch to boost the amount your next goal is worth.”

So there will be enough to do in FIFA 20 to make sure you get your money’s worth.

The game is ready to pre-order now for those who don’t even need to play the demo to know they will be purchasing it.

Get FIFA 20 for just £35

The Standard Edition, which has Eden Hazard on the front cover, will cost £49.99 from GAME. Virgil van Dijk adorns the cover of the Champions Edition, which will set you back £79.99.

However, there is a way to get FIFA 20 for £34.99 - the cheapest price anywhere.

To get £15 off the price, you need to sign up to cashback website Quidco.

Quidco works by paying you back when you make a purchase through their site.

And new Quidco members just need to order FIFA 20 through GAME. Quidco will then pay £15 back when the purchase is confirmed.

Click HERE to make the most of the deal.

Save that £15 and then put it into Ultimate Team. Now there’s a good idea.

FIFA 20 will also include several new ICONS.

Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, Ronald Koeman and Carlos Alberto have all been revealed among the new FUT ICONS, with more to come.