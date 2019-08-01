Wrestling fans are eagerly anticipating the release of WWE 2K20 but details of the latest title have been scarce.

The game is usually released annually in October, so with just two months to go, it's curious that both 2K and WWE have remained so tight-lipped.

In fact, until this week, we were yet to hear of any official announcement but thankfully, that's all changed.

On Wednesday, the first screenshots for WWE 2K20 were dropped and the images feature two top WWE superstars.

The first is Universal Champion Brock Lesnar looking absolutely jacked, making his entrance down the ramp.

Check it out below.

Is he on his way to brutalise Seth Rollins again, who knows? But it looks pretty cool regardless.

The second reveal is a rear-view image of Bayley mid-entrance which confirms that, unsurprisingly, the SmackDown Women's Champion is also in the game.

It seems that 2K have played it rather safe with these first-look screenshots, considering both superstars were always going to be included.

But now we have official confirmation that the title is returning, speculation over the new features will start building.

There have already been whispers about the WWE UK brand being a big part of the game and on top of that, Becky Lynch has been touted as this year's cover star.

She recently spoke about that suggestion and it's clear the RAW Women's Champ would be up for it.

"[Being on the cover of WWE 2K20] would be the next step, wouldn't it?" Lynch told ViBe and Wrestling.

"Yeah it's always about the next step and it's always about being the first. 'The Man' is synonymous with the first.

"The first main event of WrestleMania, the first main event of SmackDown, in the first women's ladder match, in the first Royal Rumble, first SmackDown Live Women's Champion.

"It's all about being the first, so being the first woman on the cover of 2K20 would be awesome."

Details may be few and far between right now, but with August 5 plastered across the first screenshots, we can expect more details very soon.