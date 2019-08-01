Despite having a transfer ban this summer, it seems Chelsea are heading into the new Premier League campaign with optimism.

Maurizio Sarri has been replaced by club legend Frank Lampard and they will be back in the Champions League this season.

Some exciting talent have returned to Stamford Bridge after spending the last couple of years out on loan, while the Blues had already secured a deal to sign 20-year-old Christian Pulisic for £58 million before their transfer ban was in place.

And the young American was on fire during Chelsea’s penultimate friendly against Red Bull Salzburg.

Pulisic scored twice and won a penalty during their 5-3 victory in Austria.

There was also a rather special goal from Pedro as he pulled off an outrageous backheeled volley.

While that was a sensational piece of individual skill, Chelsea were also involved in a sensational piece of teamwork.

Midway through the first-half, Kepa Arrizabalaga had the ball at his feet and was being pressed by three Salzburg players.

The next 17 seconds were very impressive.

Chelsea beat the press superbly and it led to Pulisic being brought down for a penalty.

Fans are dubbing it ‘Frankieball.’

Not bad, that.

Despite their victory - and that incredible team move - Lampard admitted he’s ‘concerned’ about conceding three goals.

‘We want to concede zero goals, so it is a concern and we want to improve on it,’ Lampard said after Chelsea’s 5-3 win over Salzburg.

‘We will talk about it. We can’t afford to make those mistakes.’

That’s the mentality of a fantastic manager.