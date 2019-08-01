Football

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho produced sublime passes during Liverpool 3-1 Lyon

Liverpool returned to winning ways in their final pre-season friendly against Lyon on Wednesday night.

Goals from the returning Roberto Firmino and Harry Wilson either side of an own goal from Joachim Andersen secured a straight-forward 3-1 victory.

Next up is Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his players are ready for the task.

Pre-season hasn't exactly gone smoothly for Liverpool, who suffered defeats to Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli in July.

They were missing key players for those games, of course, but the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all played and they still lost.

Not exactly ideal, but against Lyon the Reds looked a lot sharper.

One big positive was the impact made by 16-year-old Harvey Elliott, the youngest player in Premier League history who recently joined from Fulham.

Elliott came on in the 63rd minute and looked to beat his opponent with every opportunity he had, which is exactly what Liverpool fans wanted to see.

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool's entire team played with confidence and there were two passes from the game that encapsulated that.

One was from Van Dijk, who found Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right wing with an inch-perfect pass, and the other was from Fabinho, who switched play to Elliott on the half volley.

How's that for technique?

Van Dijk and Fabinho are both likely to start against City on Sunday, but apart from that it sounds like Klopp hasn't got a clue how Liverpool will line up.

"Finally this period is over," the German told LFCTV. "I never had a situation like this without six players making a complete pre-season, it's just strange.

"The best news is that City has no clue who they will face next week [in the Community Shield] because we will surprise ourselves probably."

