Roman Reigns' mystery attacker on SmackDown Live was reportedly Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Live produced a chaotic yet mysterious ending for WWE fans on Tuesday night, as Roman Reigns was blindsided during a show-closing interview segment with Kayla Braxton.

Reigns was expected to announce his SummerSlam opponent but instead was knocked to the canvas by a variety of falling WWE apparatus which was evidently planned by his mystery PPV challenger.

Based on events featured on RAW this past Monday, many would assume that Samoa Joe would be destined to face Reigns in the coming weeks, but it seems WWE have thrown yet another curve ball to its legion of fans.

Dave Meltzer stated via Wrestlingnews.com that Daniel Bryan will reportedly be Reigns’ opponent at the highly anticipated SummerSlam on August 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

WWE has been teasing a ‘career-altering’ announcement for Bryan, but has yet to disclose what the future holds for the 38-year-old, although fans will assume the news will be relevant to his match with Reigns.

In the last few months, Reigns has certainly had his hands full with a brutal and somewhat frustrating rivalry with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

At Super ShowDown in June, Reigns lost to McMahon after interference from McIntyre. Three weeks later, the 34-year-old former NFL player defeated McIntrye at Stomping Grounds, despite further interference from the WWE owner’s son.

WWE Superstars For Hope Reception 2019

Reigns and The Undertaker teamed up to defeat McMahon and McIntyre in a no holds barred tag team match at Extreme Rules, which thrilled a packed crowd in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

In other news, retired WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to come of retirement yet again to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

The 52-year-old fan favourite will look to right the wrongs after a bitterly disappointing and somewhat embarrassing performance against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, where both legends of the sport looked well past their prime.

