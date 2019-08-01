England’s opening bowler James Anderson has suffered a significant calf injury on the first morning of the 2019 Ashes series at Edgbaston.

England’s record wicket-taker felt tightness in his right calf after bowling just four overs and will undergo a scan this afternoon to discover the extent of the injury.

He managed to field for most of the rest of the session, but left the ground at lunch.

The 37-year-old legend tore the same right calf playing for Lancashire last month and missed last week’s win over Ireland.

The Burnley-born swing bowler was deemed fit to play by England’s medics, but evidently, Anderson’s Ashes series could well be over after this latest injury scare.

It made an already bad day worse for Anderson after his Audi was smashed into in the hotel car park in Birmingham first thing this morning.

England started the series with a bang, taking eight early wickets with Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes at the forefront of the Three Lions attack.

Broad has taken four wickets for just 34 runs, utilising both swing and pace to stifle the Australian batsmen. Woakes has continued on from his fine World Cup form with figures of 3-28.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has looked solid at the crease as he edges closer to yet another Test half century, but is starting to run out of top flight talent opposite him as England rip through the Baggy Greens’ middle order.

Jofra Archer is in the squad, but sadly missed out with a side injury that bothered him throughout the World Cup. Archer could see an opportunity present itself for the second Test at Lord’s should Anderson’s injury be severe enough to rule him out.

The 24-year-old phenom will play for Sussex second XI next week in order to prove his fitness to selectors.

Sam Curran and Olly Stone are alternative options, but neither can match the raw pace and talent that Archer possesses. Mark Wood is also out for a lengthy period with a side injury.

England fans will have to wait and see the severity of Anderson’s injury but in the mean time selectors must come up with a contingency plan to replace the 37-year-old legend.