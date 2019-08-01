When Roman Reigns took some time away from WWE last year to treat his leukaemia, he used the extra time he had to taste the life of a movie star by filming some scenes for the new Hobbs & Shaw movie.

His role in the new film alongside The Rock has given him a taste of the Hollywood life outside of WWE, and it looks like he would succeed there when he decides to call it a day as a full-time superstar.

Speaking to TMZ recently, The Big Dog gave a potential timeline for his future in the ring as a full-time performer.

Reigns stated that he still loves performing in the WWE on a full-time basis, and he sees himself being in this role for another five years at the very least, or until his body tells him otherwise.

He said, via Fightful: "I'm still in love with the ring and still holding it down for Raw and SmackDown. It's really neat to have many opportunities, but I still love doing my physical thing in the ring.

"I still have a few more years of being in the prime of my athletic career. If I can handle it in the ring, I'm willing to do it.

"I can hold this schedule for at least five more years of being full-time. Eventually, it'll be time to rest my body."

Five more years of The Big Dog can only be a good thing for WWE as he's one of the biggest superstars in the company today and was truly missed when he took time off for medical reasons at the end of 2018.

When Reigns returned in February after his leukaemia went into remission, he gradually returned to a full-time schedule.

Now, he's a top superstar on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live thanks to the Wild Card rule, and is back to being involved in very physical spots as well, as evident from this past week's SmackDown.

At the end of WWE's blue brand show on Tuesday night, a mysterious superstar attempted to attack The Big Dog with staging when he tried to announce who he would be facing at SummerSlam.

The latest rumours suggest Daniel Bryan could be the mysterious attacker and likely opponent for Reigns at SummerSlam, but this is yet to be confirmed by WWE.