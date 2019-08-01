Juventus have caused a major stir in South Korea.

The Serie A champions featured against the K-League All-Stars last week, as part of their pre-season preparation.

But the game didn't exactly live up to expectations for many fans and that was mostly due to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve's star man was apparently 'contractually obliged' to play at least 45 minutes of the friendly but due to injury, he didn't feature at all.

On top of that, the Italian side arrived late to the stadium and missed a pre-match autograph signing session, where the Portuguese forward and his teammates were scheduled to meet supporters.

Ronaldo was undoubtedly the biggest draw in South Korea and was heavily advertised to appear before kick-off, so those who attended the match were left furious over his 'no-show'.

So much so, that a Korean lawyer has announced legal action against Juventus for his absence.

According to A Bola, Kim Min-ki is demanding the Turin side pay €50 million. That figure apparently covers the cost of each fan's ticket, as well as a bit extra for the 'mental anguish' they all suffered.

A Bola's report states that 'the value is based on the €52.40 that each ticket cost, plus the 76 cents of the ticket office, to which it adds a value of €760 for each fan due to what they called mental anguish.'

That sounds utterly bizarre, doesn't it? But, Min-Ki explained why he's doing it in a press conference.

"A lot of people paid for the ticket just to see Cristiano Ronaldo," the lawyer said.

"In fact, the whole meeting was promoted for this purpose and we made a deal with Juventus that he would be used for at least 45 minutes.

"As it did not happen, we will have to reimburse the fans for misleading advertising, which leads us to file a lawsuit against Juventus."

The Serie A champions have been on a mission to improve their global brand over recent years, but this misstep may have really damaged any chance the club has of winning new fans in South Korea.