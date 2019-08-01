Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the biggest superstars in WWE history after being the lifeblood of the Attitude Era alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Not many superstars have ever reached the same levels of success as The Rock during their career. Arguably, only Austin, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena have reached his level.

Speaking recently to TMZ, The People's Champion talked about which superstars currently in the WWE could potentially reach the same level as him one day.

The Rock hesitated initially, but he did mention Drew McIntyre as a superstar he personally liked due to his great build and connection with the audience.

He said: “Let’s see… you know, [I’m] not quite too sure. I just know that a lot of guys obviously are working very hard. I spent a lot of time with Roman just now, spent the past week with him and we were talking about everybody who has potential and who doesn’t.

"Personally I like Drew McIntyre. I think he’s got a great look and a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing.”

McIntyre saw The Great One's comments about him and thanked him for his support on Twitter.

He said: "In all the conversation about the biggest movie of the Summer, I appreciate such high praise from The Great One. We could all learn a thing or two from his work ethic, 'All it takes is all you got'"

The Scottish Psychopath has been tipped by many to be the next big thing in the WWE. There's a strong chance he could hold either the WWE title or the Universal title within the next year.

As for right now, McIntyre isn't currently booked for a match at SummerSlam, but he has been involved in the feud between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens.

He, therefore, will likely be in the corner of Shane-O-Mac when he takes on The Prizefighter at WWE's second-biggest show of the year a week on Sunday.