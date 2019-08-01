So far the Ashes 2019 has seen an Australian collapse and a certain Steve Smith pass 50.

However, one fan was left disappointed after paying £100 for what seemed like a good view of the action, but in reality, instead of getting the view of the stumps, he got a view of a post.

The large white pole stood directly in the way of the action and therefore prevented Sanny Rudravjhala and his three friends a good view of the 2019 Ashes first Test.

Moreover, though many have deemed this situation laughable, Mr Rudravjhala didn't see the funny side as he tweeted: "£100 for this??@Edgbaston The worst view in the ground - our mates have tickets for £80 lower down with a clear view!!"

The 33-year-old had made the trip from Manchester whilst his friends travelled from London to witness the first Test between England and Australia in person.

Furthermore, the Manchester-based cricket fan later stated: "We came all the way and got to our seats early and there's a giant pillar in front of us, we are looking at standing for eight hours, we paid £97 pound for these tickets.

"To get these tickets to see the Ashes is difficult, to see the Ashes is a dream.

"It's a bit silly and I hope Edgbaston will respond appropriately. All the tickets are the same price no matter where you go."

In addition to this, a spokesperson at Edgbaston has now stated that the group were offered different seats, but they opted to stay in the seats they had originally paid for despite the obstructed view.

Mr Rudravajhala has also now stated that despite the obstructed view, he and his friends had a "lovely time" at the Ashes.

Hopefully this is a rare occurrence and won't happen throughout the first Test in Birmingham and throughout the series in England.