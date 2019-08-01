Manchester United fans are currently excited about the prospect of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala signing in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku.

This is a win-win situation in the eyes of the Old Trafford faithful.

They offload a striker who they believe isn’t quite good enough to lead the line for their club - and, in return, secure the services of one of European football’s most sought-after forwards.

Dybala didn’t enjoy his best season last term, scoring 10 goals in 42 games, which may explain why Juve are looking to offload him.

It’s been widely reported that Dybala’s preference is to stay in Turin, although knowing that his current employers are keen to replace him - plus the temptation of earning much better money in Manchester - may convince him to accept United’s offer.

If Dybala does arrive, however, one journalist believes this may end up actually causing United more issues in the long run.

Jonas Giaever, a Norwegian sports journalist, has posted a detailed Twitter thread in which he explains how Dybala might not be the right forward for the Red Devils.

Sorry for the downer, United fans, but it’s worth reading nonetheless…

Giaever questions where Dybala will play in this United side, and says that swapping Lukaku for the Argentine “seems a bit like putting another coat of paint on a car that’s lacking an engine”.

He then explains that because Dybala “is a ball dominating attacker” in which he will come deep to pick up the ball, United could face some of the same problems that they’ve had with Alexis Sanchez if he’s deployed on the right flank.

Or, if he’s deployed in the No. 10 role, United’s attack could become too centralised.

Playing him on the right flank would also leave Aaron Wan-Bissaka with an awful lot of work to do from right-back.

One possible solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Giaever explains, might be to utilise Dybala in the way Brendan Rodgers used Raheem Sterling at Liverpool when they went close to winning the Premier League five years ago.

In any case, Giaever anticipates that Dybala’s arrival would limit United’s wide options.

The journalist also believes it’s critical that United keep Paul Pogba - who reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford - in order to keep the best out of Dybala.

“Anyways, those are my initial thoughts about it all,” he concludes. “I’d love to be proved wrong, but on the off-set, I just don't see how Dybala's going to solve any problems at United. If anything, it creates, potentially, another issue.”

Some food for thought there for United fans.

Solskjaer and his scouting staff have presumably done their homework on the 25-year-old and are confident that he will fit in at Old Trafford.

But whether it pays off remains to be seen.