They may be European champions but Liverpool fans are a bit disgruntled about their club’s lack of transfer business this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has failed to make a major signing this transfer window, with 16-year-old Harvey Elliot and 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg the only incomings.

Meanwhile, the Reds have had to sit back and watch as all the club’s around them strengthen their ranks.

But perhaps the supporters should have seen it coming.

After all, when they last won the Champions League back in 2005, they had a pretty underwhelming summer immediately afterwards.

Of course, that window was dominated by the Steven Gerrard saga with the Liverpool captain almost joining Chelsea.

That he remained at Anfield probably felt like the biggest signing in the world.

But there were six other players that joined that summer, equalling around £20 million.

Liverpool’s transfer activity in the summer of 2005

Antonio Barragan | Free transfer

The defender made just one appearance for Liverpool before spells at Deportivo, Valladolid and Valencia.

He played in the Premier League for Middlesborough during 2016/17 but is now in La Liga with Real Betis.

Boudewijn Zenden | Free transfer

Is this the signing European champions should be making? A 28-year-old on a free transfer from Middlesbrough was never going to excite too many people.

He did play 49 matches for the Reds before signing for Marseille.

In 2009, he returned to the Premier League, where he spent two seasons with Sunderland before retiring.

He’s now assistant manager at Jong PSV - PSV’s reserve side.

Pepe Reina | £6.8 million

Without doubt, the best signing Liverpool made in the summer of 2005. In fact, the only good one.

The Spaniard played almost 400 times for the club, helping them win the FA Cup during his debut season with an eventful display in the final vs West Ham.

He was shipped out on loan to Napoli for the 2013/14 season thanks to Simon Mignolet’s arrival before signing for Bayern Munich the following year.

One year playing back-up to Manuel Neuer was enough and he signed for Napoli at the start of the 2015/16 season. He’s now reserve to Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan.

Mohamed Sissoko | £5.6 million

Sissoko had the impressive ability to win the ball back and the less than impressive ability to give it away almost immediately.

The midfielder lasted just two-and-a-half seasons at Anfield before spending four seasons at Juventus.

A campaign and-a-half at Paris Saint-Germain followed before it soon took a rather bizarre twist.

Sissoko had spells in China, India, Serie B, Indonesia, Mexico and Hong Kong but is now in his native France playing for FC Sochaux-Montebeliard in Ligue 2.

Peter Crouch | £7 million

The most expensive signing from the European Champions was Crouch. Oh dear.

He went 19 matches before his first goal but did play a big role in helping his side win the FA Cup in his first season. He only lasted three campaigns in total at Anfield before stints at Portsmouth and Tottenham.

He moved to Stoke in 2011 before experiencing one final taste of Premier League football with Burnley last season.

He’s now retired and will be appearing as a pundit for BT Sport this season.

Jack Hobbs | £150,000

Hobbs arrived at Liverpool from Lincoln City as a 17-year-old and went on to make five first-team appearances before signing for Leicester in 2009.

He became a Championship stalwart ever with Hull and Nottingham Forest but now finds himself at cash-strapped Bolton in League One.

Liverpool’s transfer activity in the summer of 2019

Sepp van den Berg | £1.3 million

Played a handful of matches for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie. Will be hoping not to become the next Jack Hobbs.

Harvey Elliott | Tribunal

The youngest Premier League player ever has also signed for the club. The 17-year-old looks confident but is unlikely to make much of an impact in the first-team this season.