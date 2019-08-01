The less said about Manchester United’s 2018/19 campaign the better.

Aside from the odd positive - namely their epic victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League - it was a season full of disappointing lows for the Red Devils.

They finished the season sixth in the Premier League table after a terrible end to the campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Jose Mourinho as manager last December.

United made the Champions League quarter-finals but were outclassed by Barcelona, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage by Wolves.

They only made the third round of the EFL Cup, losing the Championship side Derby County at Old Trafford.

The expected squad overhaul hasn’t happened - only Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been signed with a week remaining before the summer transfer window closes, while Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia are the only two departures - but pre-season has been encouraging.

Solskjaer’s men have won all five of their pre-season friendlies, beating Inter Milan and Tottenham in the process.

With FIFA 20 just around the corner, we’ve predicted how United’s players will be rated this season.

We’ve also included three players that United could sign before the transfer window closes, just in case.

Here we go…

David de Gea

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 90

It hasn’t been a great 12 months for De Gea, so we expect his overall rating to drop from 91 to 90.

This would still make him as one of the best players in the game, though, and probably the best goalkeeper.

Paul Pogba

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89

The only United player to make the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year last season, Pogba can expect a slight raise on FIFA 20.

Still way too inconsistent in the eyes of many, mind.

Romelu Lukaku

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

Lukaku is no longer wanted by Man Utd after scoring a disappointing 15 goals in 45 games last season.

A move to Italy is likely for the Belgian striker - both Inter Milan and Juventus want him - but expect him to have an overall rating of 86 on FIFA 20.

Alexis Sanchez

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Seriously, is this the same guy who ripped it up at Arsenal?

Sanchez can expect a significantly lower rating from EA Sports and deservedly so.

Anthony Martial

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Inconsistent? Yes. Talented? Definitely.

There aren’t many forwards United would swap Martial for. A slight increase to 84 seems about right.

Marcus Rashford

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

He’s Man Utd’s No. 10 and starts for England, surely a rating of around 84 is fairer for Rashford?

Jesse Lingard

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 83

Last season wasn’t quite as impressive as the one prior to that for Lingard, but the winger's rating may still increase one to 83.

Nemanja Matic

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

No longer one of the world’s best holding midfielders, unfortunately, but still a decent player nonetheless.

Juan Mata

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

United have decided to keep Mata on for another couple of seasons and it’s hard to imagine EA Sports adjusting his overall rating. Down to 81 is a possibility.

Fred

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

Fred was very disappointing in his first season at Old Trafford, but there’s clearly a talented midfielder there.

Eric Bailly

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

Injuries have prevented the Ivorian defender from fulfilling his potential for the Red Devils, which is a huge shame.

Victor Lindelof

FIFA 19 rating: 78

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

Lindelof was one of United’s best performances last season, so an upgrade is deserved.

Chris Smalling

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 81

This is one rating we’re pretty certain will remain the same.

Luke Shaw

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 81

United’s Player of the Season for 2018/19, Shaw should find himself in the 80s on FIFA 20.

Sergio Romero

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

Arguably the best back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay

FIFA 19 rating: 70

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

A huge increase to 79 from 70 is the least McSauce deserves.

Marcos Rojo

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 79

Still at Man Utd somehow, the Argentine defender’s rating should drop below the 80s.

Phil Jones

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 79

Down to 79 for you too, Jonesy.

Andreas Pereira

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 78

There’s a top player in there somewhere, but whether he’ll make it at Old Trafford is another matter.

Ashley Young

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 78

Now 34, Young is unlikely to play as many games for United this season.

Diogo Dalot

FIFA 19 rating: 72

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 77

An increase to the mid-to-high 70s is expected for the 20-year-old full-back.

Matteo Darmian

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 75

Man Utd just can’t get him off their books.

Lee Grant

FIFA 19 rating: 74

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 73

The 36-year-old’s overall rating will be fairly similar to his rating on FIFA 19.

Angel Gomes

FIFA 19 rating: 66

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 71

A player with huge potential, Angel Gomes has shown glimpses of his class in pre-season.

Mason Greenwood

FIFA 19 rating: 65

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 71

Another player who has caught the eye in pre-season, this could be Greenwood’s breakthrough campaign.

Tahith Chong

FIFA 19 rating: 65

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 70

Chong, like Gomes and Greenwood, has also showcased his class over recent weeks. The Dutch youngster has a big future ahead of him.

Demetri Mitchell

FIFA 19 rating: 66

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 68

After a season on loan at Hearts, a slight increase is likely.



New signings

Daniel James

FIFA 19 rating: 59

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 77

Following his big summer move to Old Trafford, the Welshman can expect a massive upgrade on his dismal FIFA 19 rating.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

FIFA 19 rating: 70

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

One of the best right-backs in the Premier League is now a Man Utd player following his £50 million move from Crystal Palace.



Potential signings

Paulo Dybala

FIFA 19 rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89

Man Utd’s next No. 9? Watch this space.

Harry Maguire

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

The Leicester City centre-back is poised to become the most expensive defender of all time.

Bruno Fernandes

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

The 24-year-old midfielder has to be upgraded after scoring a magnificent 31 goals in 50 games for Sporting last season.