As of writing, nine matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam on August 11 in Toronto, Canada, but the card is far from complete.

We're still over a week away from WWE's biggest party of the summer, so WWE still has time on next week's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live to add more matches to the show.

History shows us that WWE will likely go in this direction too, as the last two SummerSlam shows have each hosted 13 matches.

That means we have around four matches that could still be added to the event to meet that number, potentially more since SummerSlam is set to be seven hours long if you include the kickoff show.

With SummerSlam being one of WWE's biggest shows of the year, there's bound to be a few more tasty matches added to the show. Here are seven matches that could be added to the show. Not all of them will be added, but some might.

Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns was set to reveal his SummerSlam opponent on SmackDown this week, but a mysterious superstar attempted to attack him during the announcement.

The identity of the superstar wasn't revealed, but the rumour mill believes Daniel Bryan is responsible, and this will in turn set up a match between the two at SummerSlam.

Bryan has been teasing 'a career-altering announcement' for weeks but has constantly avoided making it. We should find out within the next week if the attempted attack on Reigns was it.

Reigns vs Bryan has already been advertised for several live events after SummerSlam, and neither superstar has a match currently at the show. It would be surprising if they weren't booked on the show.

The IIconics vs Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs Kairi Sane & Asuka

The Women's Tag Team Championship hasn't been defended on a WWE pay-per-view since WrestleMania, and if WWE goes another one and continues the streak, the titles may as well not be a thing.

Luckily, WWE has four fantastic women's teams that can bring the title back to life at SummerSlam in the form of current champions The IIconics, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose, and Kairi Sane & Asuka.

Due to the lack of TV time the women's tag team division has been given as of late, any one of the four teams has a realistic chance of walking out of SummerSlam with the titles.

If this match is booked, it's probably destined to be on the kickoff show, but at least it's a step in the right direction with the titles finally being back on TV.

Drew Gulak vs ???

Another match which is likely destined to be on the kickoff show is the Cruiserweight Championship match with Drew Gulak.

Gulak's likely opponent for SummerSlam will be Oney Lorcan, who has good momentum behind him and recently challenged the Cruiserweight Champion to a match at the show on Twitter.

However, there's also the possibility that Gulak faces either Drake Maverick or Mike Kanellis since both superstars have strong momentum behind them too thanks to the 24/7 title picture.

If WWE wants eyes on the match, they'll book Gulak vs Maverick/Kanellis. If they want to try and push a new superstar, they'll book Gulak vs Lorcan.

Drew McIntyre vs Cedric Alexander

Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander have been going at it over the past couple of weeks now on WWE TV, and the natural path of progress suggests a match at SummerSlam.

McIntyre and Alexander have been battling ever since the latter, disguised as Gary Garbutt, lost in a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon and The Scottish Psychopath.

Alexander scored an upset victory over McIntyre in a singles match two weeks ago, and clash with him again during the Samoan Summit on Raw this week. A match at SummerSlam to settle things once and for all looks set to happen.

Alternatively, WWE could also decide to not have this match take place at SummerSlam to save it for a later date. Instead, they could book an angle between McIntyre and Alexander during the Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens match since McIntyre will likely be in Shane's corner.

Sami Zayn vs Aleister Black

Sami Zayn issued a SummerSlam challenge to Aleister Black this week, a match that has caught many people by surprise.

Both superstars have good momentum behind them at the moment, so it's interesting to see WWE go in this direction, as one of them will likely fall.

The match hasn't been made official yet, but it seems like we're heading in that direction, so expect the match to be officially booked on Raw or SmackDown next week.

If the match does happen, it will likely end in a win for Black, but it will also give two deserving superstars a chance to show everyone what they can do inside the squared circle.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ali

Another match which looks set to be added to the kickoff show if booked is Shinsuke Nakamura's defense of the Intercontinental Championship.

Nakamura has been Intercontinental Champion since beating Finn Balor at Extreme Rules, but a new challenger in Ali has emerged since.

Ali filled in for Balor when the latter couldn't compete at Smackville, and he has since gone on to put himself in contention for an Intercontinental title shot.

Ali defeated Nakamura in a non-title match on SmackDown this week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the two go again at SummerSlam, this time with the title on the line.

Dolph Ziggler vs Goldberg

Hang on I hear you say. Isn't Dolph Ziggler booked to face The Miz at SummerSlam?

Well, if you've been paying attention to Ziggler's promos on WWE TV recently, you would have noticed he's been referencing Goldberg as much as possible, driving speculation of a possible match between the two.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the announced Ziggler vs Miz match is a red herring, and The Showoff will likely be facing the WCW icon instead, who will be looking to retribution for his Super ShowDown disaster.

This will likely mean Goldberg will win very quick and easy, which might not sit well with some WWE fans, but at least it's only a squash win against a well-established star like Ziggler.