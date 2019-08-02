Manchester United fans are having to be very patient with the potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Reports suggest everything is in place for the deal to go ahead: Lukaku wants to leave, he's agreed personal terms with Juve and the Old Lady are happy to swap Dybala.

The only issue that remains is Dybala would prefer to stay, so he's waiting to speak to manager Maurizio Sarri about his future.

The Argentina international also wants a £10m-per-year pay packet (after tax), which United are prepared to pay him.

Decisions are expected to be made in the coming days, but in the meantime, it sounds like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to negotiate another deal with Juventus.

According to Goal's Juventus correspondant, Romeo Agresti, United have discussed the idea of also signing Mario Mandzukic.

Mandzukic, 33, is a seasoned striker who has played in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, La Liga with Atletico Madrid and now Serie A with Juventus.

His experience would be ideal for United given their current attacking options are relatively young, bar Alexis Sanchez.

It remains to be seen whether Juve would be happy to part ways with both Dybala and Mandzukic, but it's an interesting update nonetheless.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on the flanks, Dybala in the No.10 position and Mandzukic up front - not bad at all, eh United fans?

United are also working on deals for Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, though both have proved tricky.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Solskjaer said the market is "very hard" at the moment but they're pushing to improve the squad.

"We're looking good," he said. "Of course we've been working on a few cases over the summer. It's never easy.

"The club has been very good and the market is very hard. We're trying to get to the start of the season with the squad that we want."