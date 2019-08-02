Football

Cristiano Ronaldo advises Paulo Dybala to sign for Man Utd

This time next week, the transfer window will be shut.

However, you get the impression that there are still of deals to be done - and that’s just at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James but are working on deals for Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Then there’s the situation with Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian striker looks set to move to Juventus in a potential swap-deal with Paulo Dybala.

But Dybala appears hesitant to leave Juventus to play Europa League football.

But one of his Juve teammates may have just convinced him it’s the perfect move - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus v Chievo - Serie A

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo has told Dybala that he MUST move to the Theatre of Dream to ‘become a champion.’

The report states that Dybala asked Ronaldo’s advice in a Juventus players WhatsApp group chat. And the Portuguese superstar assured Dybala that it would be the perfect move for him to further his career.

And it seems to have done the trick with the Daily Mail adding that ‘Dybala is now ready to accept United's offer.’

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-SAMPDORIA-JUVENTUS

Ten years on and Ronaldo is still registering assists for United.

Of course, it’s not the first time Ronaldo has seemingly played a big role in a massive transfer this summer.

After the UEFA Nations League final, Cristiano told Matthijs de Ligt to join Juventus with the Dutchman being linked with a move to a host of top European clubs.

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

A couple of weeks later, De Ligt signed for the Serie A champions.

Move over Mino Raiola, Ronaldo is the biggest agent in the game.

Topics:
Football
Bruno Fernandes
Harry Maguire
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Paulo Dybala
Mario Mandzukic
Portugal Football
Serie A
Juventus
Premier League
Romelu Lukaku
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United

