The money swashing around the Premier League right now is simply astronomical.
Don't get us wrong, we rate Harry Maguire as much the next, but seeing Manchester United forking out over £80 million for his services is enough to make our eyes water.
Meanwhile, Tottenham have already broken their transfer record to bring Tanguy Ndombele to north London and Arsenal were quick to follow suit by spending over £70 million on Nicolas Pepe.
That's not to mention Manchester United making Aaron Wan-Bissaka the most expensive specialist full-back in history and, dare we mention, Leicester City forking out £30 million for Ayoze Perez.
The moral of the story is that transfer fees are going through the ceiling in England right now, but that doesn't necessarily mean that players are being sold for their 'true' value.
Most valuable Premier League players
Sure, there's no definitive way of putting our fingers on a player's worth, yet Transfermarkt give us the best possible of chance of doing that with their constant transfer calculations.
The statistical website maps the transfer value of each and every player over the years and, as a result, we can determine the most valuable player at the Premier League's 20 clubs.
Just because they're the best player in the team or have been sold for inflated fees doesn't necessarily make them the most precious player, so it makes for interesting reading.
Check out the full list down below with Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah wracking up the highest valuations of the pack:
AFC Bournemouth
Callum Wilson: £27 million
Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette: £63 million
Aston Villa
Jack Grealish: £22.5 million
Brighton & Hove Albion
Leandro Trossard: £14.4 million
Burnley
Chris Wood: £16.2 million
Chelsea
N'Golo Kante: £90 million
Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha: £40.5 million
Everton
Richarlison: £45 million
Leicester City
Harry Maguire: £45 million
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah: £135 million
Manchester City
Raheem Sterling: £126 million
Manchester United
Paul Pogba: £90 million
Newcastle United
Joelinton: £31.5 million
Norwich City
Emiliano Buendia: £7.2 million
Sheffield United
Jack O'Connell: £5.85 million
Southampton
Jannik Vestergaard: £18 million
Tottenham
Harry Kane: £135 million
Watford
Abdoulaye Doucoure: £22.5 million
West Ham United
Declan Rice: £40.5 million
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ruben Neves: £40.5 million
On the whole, the most valuable players are as you would expect, but teams like Arsenal would maybe going into the surprising category with Mesut Ozil also in contention.
Perhaps the most interesting observation is how tame the numbers seem, barring some of the bigger names and it suggests that United could be paying more than double for Maguire.
That, and we can't see the Red Devils settling for £90 million on Pogba and even a player like Callum Wilson would probably sell for twice the given estimate.
We can't see Premier League clubs sticking to these 'true' values at all to be honest, but it still gives a fascinating insight into a transfer market that's crazier and more changeable than ever.
