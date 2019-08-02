The money swashing around the Premier League right now is simply astronomical.

Don't get us wrong, we rate Harry Maguire as much the next, but seeing Manchester United forking out over £80 million for his services is enough to make our eyes water.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have already broken their transfer record to bring Tanguy Ndombele to north London and Arsenal were quick to follow suit by spending over £70 million on Nicolas Pepe.

That's not to mention Manchester United making Aaron Wan-Bissaka the most expensive specialist full-back in history and, dare we mention, Leicester City forking out £30 million for Ayoze Perez.

The moral of the story is that transfer fees are going through the ceiling in England right now, but that doesn't necessarily mean that players are being sold for their 'true' value.

Most valuable Premier League players

Sure, there's no definitive way of putting our fingers on a player's worth, yet Transfermarkt give us the best possible of chance of doing that with their constant transfer calculations.

The statistical website maps the transfer value of each and every player over the years and, as a result, we can determine the most valuable player at the Premier League's 20 clubs.

Just because they're the best player in the team or have been sold for inflated fees doesn't necessarily make them the most precious player, so it makes for interesting reading.

Check out the full list down below with Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah wracking up the highest valuations of the pack:

AFC Bournemouth

Callum Wilson: £27 million

Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette: £63 million

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish: £22.5 million

Brighton & Hove Albion

Leandro Trossard: £14.4 million

Burnley

Chris Wood: £16.2 million

Chelsea

N'Golo Kante: £90 million

Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha: £40.5 million

Everton

Richarlison: £45 million

Leicester City

Harry Maguire: £45 million

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah: £135 million

Manchester City

Raheem Sterling: £126 million

Manchester United

Paul Pogba: £90 million

Newcastle United

Joelinton: £31.5 million

Norwich City

Emiliano Buendia: £7.2 million

Sheffield United

Jack O'Connell: £5.85 million

Southampton

Jannik Vestergaard: £18 million

Tottenham

Harry Kane: £135 million

Watford

Abdoulaye Doucoure: £22.5 million

West Ham United

Declan Rice: £40.5 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ruben Neves: £40.5 million

On the whole, the most valuable players are as you would expect, but teams like Arsenal would maybe going into the surprising category with Mesut Ozil also in contention.

Perhaps the most interesting observation is how tame the numbers seem, barring some of the bigger names and it suggests that United could be paying more than double for Maguire.

That, and we can't see the Red Devils settling for £90 million on Pogba and even a player like Callum Wilson would probably sell for twice the given estimate.

We can't see Premier League clubs sticking to these 'true' values at all to be honest, but it still gives a fascinating insight into a transfer market that's crazier and more changeable than ever.

Who do you think is the Premier League's most valuable player? Have your say in the comments section below.