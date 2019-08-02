Gamers and football fans alike ought to be very excited about the imminent release of FIFA 20.

EA Sports claim they've made some big and much-needed improvements to their flagship title after the previous edition, FIFA 19, underwhelmed.

Free-kicks and penalties have been changed, while new modes have been added to Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs has finally been revamped.

However, what fans are most interested to find out is the player ratings, which are usually announced in the weeks leading up to FIFA's release.

Over the past week, GiveMeSport has predicted the top 20 highest-rated players on FIFA 20 and Manchester United's player ratings.

Now we turn our attentions to Champions League winners and Premier League runners-up Liverpool, whose players are bound to receive ratings boosts after a hugely impressive season.

Here's what we're expecting to see on FIFA 20.

ALISSON

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 88

Premier League Golden Glove, Champions League Golden Glove, Copa America Golden Glove. Alisson made history by winning all three last season, so an 88 rating is deserved.

SIMON MIGNOLET

FIFA 19 rating: 79

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 77

Alisson's arrival last summer saw Mignolet's game time diminish at Liverpool. A ratings decrease is inevitable on FIFA 20.

NATHANIEL CLYNE

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 78

Signed for £12.5m in 2015, Clyne's time at Liverpool has been frustrating and now he's understudy to Alexander-Arnold. His future lies elsewhere.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

FIFA 19 rating: 78

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 84

At the age of just 20, Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the Premier League right now - and he's only going to get better.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 90

The best centre-back in the world, bar none. Van Dijk was a rock for Liverpool last season and deserves to be their highest-rated player on FIFA 20.

JOE GOMEZ

FIFA 19 rating: 76

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

Gomez formed a formidable partnership with Van Dijk at the beginning of last season and, despite spending the second half injured, ought to be rated a lot higher than 76.

JOEL MATIP

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 83

In Gomez's absense, Matip really stepped up for Liverpool and played an integral part in their Champions League triumph. Eighty-three sounds about right.

DEJAN LOVREN

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Now 30, Lovren has had to play a bit-part role for Liverpool over the past year and it sounds like he could be leaving for AS Roma anyway.

ANDY ROBERTSON

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

While Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the Premier League, Robertson IS the best left-back. Defensively and going forward he's fantastic.

FABINHO

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 85

Fabinho was already highly rated on FIFA when he joined Liverpool last summer and after adapting to the Premier League he proved his worth. A steady 85 for the 25-year-old.

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 84

Wijnaldum is criminally underrated at Liverpool, so we're hoping to see him rewarded on FIFA 20 with a ratings boost. He'll always be remembered for those two goals against Barcelona.

JORDAN HENDERSON

FIFA 19 rating: 82

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 84

Just like Wijnaldum, it's about time Henderson was given the recognition he deserves. The Liverpool captain should be rated 84 on FIFA 20.

JAMES MILNER

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

It seems fitting that Liverpool's Mr Consistent, now 33, should stay the same rating on FIFA 20 after another solid season.

NABY KEITA

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 82

An adductor injury saw Keita miss the final month of the 2018/19 season, but he struggled to live up to his £52.75m transfer to Liverpool and that could see his rating drop ever so slightly.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent most of last season injured, but Liverpool fans will surely agree that he deserves a higher FIFA rating than 80 anyway.

ADAM LALLANA

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 80

Jurgen Klopp described Lallana as a "new signing" after his return from injury, but the 31-year-old still isn't expected to play much for Liverpool and isn't as good as he used to be.

XHERDAN SHAQIRI

FIFA 19 rating: 81

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 81

Shaqiri chipped in with some important goals in his debut season for Liverpool, so even though he didn't play much, it seems fair to keep the Swiss at 81 rated.

HARRY WILSON

FIFA 19 rating: 70

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 72

Loves a long-ranger screamer. Wilson's future at Liverpool is in doubt, but he excelled on loan at Derby County last season and that should earn him a small ratings boost.

HARVEY ELLIOTT

FIFA 19 rating: N/A

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 62

The Premier League's youngest ever player wasn't even on FIFA 19, so now that he's at Liverpool, his rating is likely to be in the low 60s.

MOHAMED SALAH

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 89

Salah came in at 14th on our predicted top 20 highest-rated players on FIFA 20 and after another standout campaign, his rating should increase by one to 89.

SADIO MANE

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 88

It's hard to argue against Mane being one of the best wingers in the world and last season the Senegalese won the Premier League Golden Boot on 22 goals. He's going to be unreal on FIFA 20.

ROBERTO FIRMINO

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 87

Firmino may not score as many goals as other strikers, but his link-up play and work rate is unrivalled in the Premier League. Goodbye 86, hello 87.

DIVOCK ORIGI

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 79

A man for the big stage, Origi scored some hugely important goals for Liverpool against Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham last season. For that reason alone, he can expect a 79 rating.

RHIAN BREWSTER

FIFA 19 rating: 62

Potential FIFA 20 rating: 70

Brewster is highly rated by Klopp and at 19 years old he has a huge future at Liverpool. Last season he scored and assisted 18 goals in 21 Premier League 2 appearances.