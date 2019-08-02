Next Friday, Liverpool and Norwich will kick off the new Premier League season.

Before that happens, though, clubs need to finish off their transfer business, fans need to finalise their fantasy football teams and pundits need to make their pre-season predictions.

In regards to the latter, pundits can often look rather foolish nine months on when their predictions fail to materialise. The internet never forgets.

But that hasn’t stopped Michael Owen from attempted to predict the final Premier League table for BetVictor ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

There are plenty of questions to answer when predicting how the table will look come May.

Who will win the title?

Who will get top-four?

Who will get relegated?

Well, Owen has answered all of those questions with his predicted table.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Tottenham

4. Chelsea

5. Manchester United

6. Arsenal

7. West Ham

8. Leicester

9. Everton

10. Wolves

11. Watford

12. Burnley

13. Southampton

14. Aston Villa

15. Newcastle

16. Brighton

17. Crystal Palace

18. Bournemouth

19. Sheffield United

20. Norwich

Perhaps the most notable selection there is that Owen has predicted one of his former clubs, United, to finish fifth.

And he explained that he believes it will be a “season of consolidation” under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"United will be desperate to add at least a couple of new big-name signings to their squad between now and the end of the transfer window with Harry Maguire looking more and more likely to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United revolution by Thursday week," Owen said.

"Romelu Lukaku is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, but the club will want to sign another striker if – as seems increasingly likely – the Belgian international gets his move to Italy.

"A season of consolidation at Old Trafford."

Owen also went for Kevin de Bruyne to win the PFA Player of the Year and Sergio Aguero to win top goalscorer.