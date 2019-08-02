Newly crowned heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr is set to square off once again with Anthony Joshua, who he defeated on June 1 at the iconic Madison Square Garden, causing one of the greatest upsets in the history of boxing.

Although the details of the venue and the date is yet to be announced, the duo as well as the boxing faithful are looking forward to the showcase event, be it in the US or on British soil.

Ruiz Jr remains confident of another victory over his British counterpart and has now revealed his future plans once his business with Joshua is done in the upcoming months.

The Mexican star is aiming for two heavyweight giants of the division, calling out Tyson Fury while also expressing his desire to take on Deontay Wilder next.

During an interview with Joe Rogan on his podcast, Ruiz stated: “When I win [against AJ] I’d love to fight Tyson Fury.

“[Deontay] Wilder’s there too, he has the belt that I want, I want the WBC belt.

“I’ll be undisputed if I have that belt, I’ll have all the belts in the heavyweight division and I’ll be the new king.

“Tyson Fury, I think he’s one of the biggest names out there…”

The 29-year-old said that he fancied a crack at Dillian Whyte too, but, with the Brit allegedly failing a drug test, Ruiz is looking past him at present.

“I like Dillian Whyte too, he was coming up but he got caught up with [a failed drug test],” added Ruiz.

“I don’t know why they do that, why, for what, you don’t need it man, look at me, all natural.”

Asked how his own preparations for the AJ rematch are in progression, the champion replied: “I want to be more toned, just shock the world even more, you know? I’ll have more ability, more speed, more power if I turn the little flab I have into muscle.

“I’m not trying to be with six-pack abs and big muscles and all that. None of that, you know. But just look a little different and more lean.

“That’s something I’m working on now, choosing the right foods.

“If not, I would be eating a three-patty hamburger with bacon and all kinds of cheese.”

Ruiz Jr’s wishlist of Fury and Wilder indicates ambition, but, Joshua would undoubtedly be a tough test in the highly anticipated rematch in the latter part of this year.