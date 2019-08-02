Real Madrid have already spent £272 million on new signings this summer.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrigo have all joined for fees in excess of £40 million.

However, Madrid’s concerning pre-season campaign has convinced the club to take their summer spending to over the £300 million-mark, according to Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler.

Bechler says that reports from Spanish newspapers Marca and AS claiming Madrid are keen on sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek are accurate.

And he understands that Los Blancos have even had an offer accepted 22-year-old.

“From what I've learned, the thing goes further: there is already a proposal accepted by the Dutch club and player,” Bechler tweeted on Friday morning. “Van de Beek should sign for 5 or 6 years in the next few days. Trading has been around for days.”

He adds: “If [the deal happens], Van de Beek seems a great [fit] to me for Real Madrid. Midfielder, creates chaos in the opponent and has good presence of area. Offsets the few goals of Madrid strikers.”

Madrid were reportedly looking at Van de Beek as an alternative for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who would have cost in the region of €180 million.

Van de Beek, on the other hand, will cost between €50 million and €60 million.

News that Madrid are poised to add Van de Beek to their ranks will come as a huge boost to Man Utd, who will now be confident of keeping hold of Pogba for the 2019/20 campaign.

But the news is another blow to Ajax, who were so exciting during last season’s Champions League campaign.

Their team has been ripped apart since the last season, with Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong among the stars to depart the Johan Cruijff ArenA this summer.

But Ajax always produce talented young players and have an exciting new generation coming through the ranks.

The signing of Van de Beek is another statement of intent from Real Madrid ahead of what promises to be a big season for the Spanish giants.