Pep Guardiola is pretty good at this whole management lark.

Trophies tumbled in like a landslide as soon as he took the Barcelona job, winning 14 major honours in just four seasons, before enjoying a similarly silverware-heavy tenure at Bayern Munich.

However, there were questions as to whether Guardiola could continue to work his magic in the Premier League, which has claimed the jobs of many a top manager with its unpredictability.

And the early signs were certainly worrying, with Guardiola experiencing his first season without a trophy and guiding the Citizens to an underwhelming third place finish.

But City were rewarded for keeping the faith and his time at the Etihad Stadium has been nothing short of a fairytale ever since, starting with Premier League and Carabao Cup glory in 2017-18.

Guardiola's fairytale two seasons

The Spaniard then went one better last season by holding off Liverpool - the greatest runners-up in Premier League history - as well as retaining the Carabao Cup and adding the FA Cup as a bonus.

In fact, Guardiola is the first manager to retain the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson and he astonishingly did so with a combined 198 points over the two championship-winning seasons.

Even when you sling in the shrug-worthy tally of 78 points from his debut season, that leaves him with 276 points and the greatest points-per-game tally of any coach in the competition's history.

Greatest Premier League manager ever?

You know you're on form when you're topping the legendary Ferguson and as part of Opta Sport's preview of the new Premier League season, they've delivered a comprehensive comparison.

While Guardiola leads the way with Ferguson in hot pursuit, the duo of former Chelsea managers Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte are absolutely flying despite being sacked.

Jose Mourinho also claims a place on the podium; Guus Hiddink is perhaps higher than he should be having managed so few games and even Andre Villas-Boas is doing surprisingly well.

You can take a look at the full list down below after 27 glorious Premier League seasons:

The key to success seems to be managing a top six team for a short period of time with bosses like Unai Emery, Maurizio Sarri and Manuel Pellegrini all finding themselves in the mix.

However, they can't quite break into the exclusive club of seven managers who average over two points every game and Guardiola has almost, astonishingly, climbed his way to 2.5.

And while Opta have placed a minimum total of games on the managers, the longevity of Ferguson still makes him the unofficial number one for us.

The fact that Ferguson was able to traverse entire eras of football and constantly recycle teams means that winning 528 games from 810 overall is simply mind-blowing.

That shouldn't take anything away from Guardiola, though, who - despite managing in only three seasons so far - has only lost 12 games and drawn 15 from an entire 114 outings.

