Stephanie Frappart will make history when she takes charge of Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Super Cup in a fortnight's time.

In doing so, the referee will become the first woman to officiate a high-profile UEFA men's game.

The Frenchwoman heads to Istanbul leading a team largely made up of female officials.

Frappart will be a familiar face to many football fans, having had the honour of refereeing the 2019 Women's World Cup final in which the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0.

Manuela Nicolosi (France) and Michelle O'Neal (Republic of Ireland) have been appointed assistant referees, while Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) will be the fourth official.

A UEFA statement announced:

"UEFA is breaking new ground by appointing Stéphanie Frappart to referee the UEFA Super Cup on 14 August.

"This will be the first time that a female official takes charge of a major UEFA men's competition event – a showpiece match seen as the curtain-raiser to the new season, pitting the UEFA Champions League holders against the winners of the UEFA Europa League at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul."

It's not the first time Frappart has made headlines.

Back in April, she led a match between SC Amiens and RC Strasbourg, becoming the first female to referee in Ligue 1.

On the back of her performance, she has been promoted to the regular pool of French top-flight referees for the coming 2019/20 season.

Following the decision to hand her the reins for the Super Cup, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin added:

"I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stéphanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neill.

"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas. I hope the skill and devotion that Stéphanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Only one referee has taken charge of a men's game in the past, Switzerland's Nicole Petignat earning that record in the course of three UEFA Cup qualifying round games from 2004-2009.

However, this is undoubtedly the most significant milestone for female referees in the men's game yet.

Frappart is about to make history.

Who's winning the Super Cup - Liverpool or Chelsea? Have your say in the comments.