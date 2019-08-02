Gaming

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer trailer is here..

We've now got the trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's multiplayer - and it looks good.

It marks Infinity Ward's return to the 'Modern Warfare' name, having moved away from the games after Modern Warfare 3 in 2011.

And that's not all that's returning in this year's edition.

A single-player campaign is back, too - to the relief of many - while multiplayer also sees the return of some favourites.

Killstreaks are back, replacing scorestreaks, but come with some controversy after the inclusion of 'white phosphorus' as a reward.

On the positive side, the new 2v2 Gunfight mode looks like it has tons of potential while it's been announced that you can now reload and aim down your sights - something fans have wanted for quite some time.

You can check the new multiplayer trailer out here:

Gunfight may well be the most interesting addition this year.

The mode pits two teams of two against one another with the same loadout. Rounds last just 40 seconds each, with two objectives: kill the other team (of course) or capture their flag.

The trailer sticks to showing off the look of the game, of course - you can expect explosions, bullets and tanks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out October 25

Although, you probably guessed that anyway.

Regardless, it does look great and it's hard not to get hyped by the Enter Sandman soundtrack.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on October 25 and will certainly be the most interesting in years.

Both for the controversy of some decisions, as well as the new features.

