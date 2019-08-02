During the closing segment of SmackDown Live this week, Roman Reigns was set to announce which superstar he would be facing at SummerSlam.

However, before The Big Dog could make his announcement, a mysterious superstar attempted to attack him with staging, but he moved out the way just in time.

The show ended with fans wondering which superstar attempted to attack Reigns, and now WWE has conducted an investigation into the matter.

In a statement on their website today, WWE has revealed that their preliminary investigation into the incident Tuesday night found that it was caused by a forklift carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured.

WWE said in their statement: "In the final moments of this week’s SmackDown LIVE, Roman Reigns was intending to make a SummerSlam challenge from the backstage area, but The Big Dog just barely evaded sheer catastrophe when tons of steel beams came plummeting toward him.

"A preliminary investigation has found the incident Tuesday night involving Roman Reigns was caused by a forklift backstage carrying lighting grids that were not properly secured."

Roman Reigns vs A Forklift at SummerSlam. Book it.

Obviously, this is not the direction which WWE is going to go in, but it adds some context to why Reigns was almost badly hurt on SmackDown this week.

The Wrestling Observer has recently reported that Daniel Bryan is currently lined up to face The Big Dog at WWE's second-biggest show of the year next week.

Bryan has been teasing 'a career-altering announcement' for weeks but has constantly avoided making it.

We should find out within the next week if the attempted attack on Reigns on this week's SmackDown was his fault. All signs are pointing in that direction.

If Reigns and Bryan face each other at SummerSlam, it would be the first time they have competed in a singles match against each other since Fastlane 2015.