Football

.

Manchester United have agreed an £85million deal to sign Harry Maguire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the most convoluted transfer sagas of the summer is finally over and Manchester United have their man: Harry Maguire. 

The Telegraph report that the Red Devils have completed an £85million move for the Leicester City defender. 

The England international held talks with Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers and was left out of their upcoming pre-season games after informing the hierarchy that his head wasn't in the right place. 

The two clubs had struggled to agree on his price tag, with rumours that the 2015/16 champions were holding out for a staggering £95m. 

With a deal now complete, Maguire becomes the most expensive defender in history, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool forked out for Virgil van Dijk. 

Yet United's club record of £89m, paid to Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016, remains intact. 

The 2018 World Cup catapulted Maguire to new heights. Indeed, it's almost exactly five years to the day since he signed for Hull City for £2.5m. 

The trajectory of his career since then has been remarkable and while United fans might raise eyebrows at the money spent, nobody will have any arguments about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's need to strengthen at centre-back. 

Stoke City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

Statistically speaking, United had the worst defence of any Premier League club in the top nine last season, leaking 54 goals. In the bottom half, both Newcastle and Crystal Palace let in fewer. 

Their options have been even further reduced following the news that Eric Bailly will miss up to four months through injury.

Paulo Dybala may have been the 'statement' signing that many had hoped for, but with the addition of Maguire, Solskjaer has arguably made a greater step towards fixing his side's problems. 

Is Maguire the man to fix Man Utd's defence? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Football
Harry Maguire
England Football
Manchester United
Leicester City

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again