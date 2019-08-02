One of the most convoluted transfer sagas of the summer is finally over and Manchester United have their man: Harry Maguire.

The Telegraph report that the Red Devils have completed an £85million move for the Leicester City defender.

The England international held talks with Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers and was left out of their upcoming pre-season games after informing the hierarchy that his head wasn't in the right place.

The two clubs had struggled to agree on his price tag, with rumours that the 2015/16 champions were holding out for a staggering £95m.

With a deal now complete, Maguire becomes the most expensive defender in history, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool forked out for Virgil van Dijk.

Yet United's club record of £89m, paid to Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016, remains intact.

The 2018 World Cup catapulted Maguire to new heights. Indeed, it's almost exactly five years to the day since he signed for Hull City for £2.5m.

The trajectory of his career since then has been remarkable and while United fans might raise eyebrows at the money spent, nobody will have any arguments about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's need to strengthen at centre-back.

Statistically speaking, United had the worst defence of any Premier League club in the top nine last season, leaking 54 goals. In the bottom half, both Newcastle and Crystal Palace let in fewer.

Their options have been even further reduced following the news that Eric Bailly will miss up to four months through injury.

Paulo Dybala may have been the 'statement' signing that many had hoped for, but with the addition of Maguire, Solskjaer has arguably made a greater step towards fixing his side's problems.

