Cody Rhodes has fired back at Vince McMahon over the 'blood and guts' comment he made about AEW recently.

During a recent conference call, McMahon made it clear that WWE would be loosening their approach to family-friendly content, but they wouldn't be going in the direction of their competition.

The WWE Chairman went on to describe AEW as 'blood and guts', also adding that WWE has graduated from 'gory crap.'

He said: “There will be something we do in terms of a direction of content — more controversy, better storylines, etcetera.

“But at the same time, we’re not gonna go back to the quote ‘Attitude Era,’ and we’re not gonna do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as being done on perhaps a new potential competitor.”

These comments haven't sat well with Rhodes, and during a new video for AEW promoting tickets to their October 2 debut television show taping on TNT, he defended his brand.

The AEW star said: “Recently there were some very public comments made about us where we were referred to as ‘blood and guts.’

"Blood and guts. And it was said with such a braggart candor that you would think the person saying it felt that they were bulletproof. But I wonder, before they said it, if they tasted their own words before they spit them out.

"Because the entirety of our business is built on blood and guts. Every man or woman who ever stepped foot in the ring — regardless of race, color, creed, political affiliation, sexual identity — has felt blood and guts and PASSION!

"Because if we don’t care, they don’t care. So if you say we’re blood and guts, I say you bet your ass we are blood and guts.”

A new wrestling war is well underway between WWE and AEW and it isn't going away anytime soon. It's only going to increase in intensity once AEW kickoff their weekly show later this year.