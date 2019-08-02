Get Jim White at the ready - the transfer window has been alarmingly quiet so far for most of England's top clubs.

That means we could be in for a huge Deadline Day like the days of old.

Chelsea are prevented from entering the market because of their embargo, while Arsenal are one of the few sides who have been making massive improvements to their squad.

Tottenham have only signed Jack Clarke - who has returned to Leeds on loan - and Tanguy Ndombele, much to the frustration of Mauricio Pochettino.

Liverpool's most significant additions are Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg, while Manchester City have forked out £80m on Rodri, Angelino, and Zack Steffen.

That brings us to Manchester United. What are we to make of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first summer window so far?

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both astute additions, but all eyes are now on that 'statement of intent'. The man in question is, of course, Paulo Dybala.

Many of the deals which are expected to be completed in the coming days are dependent on one another and as such, the key to how it all unfolds could in fact be Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.

Here's how it works, as reported by the Independent.

United are keen on the Danish international, who scored eight league goals and recorded 12 assists last season.

The playmaker is in the final year of his contract and has spoken openly about his desire to leave north London.

The Red Devils' ears have pricked up as it emerged that Dybala was reluctant to move to Old Trafford. That's not to say the move is off, but the Argentine is not as keen as it first appeared.

In turn, Eriksen's 'dream' of joining Real Madrid has been scuppered first by Eden Hazard's transfer and more recently, by Los Blancos' interest in Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

Pochettino will not have long to replace the midfielder if he does go.

Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes is a possible replacement, though he is also being monitored by United.

Eriksen, the player at the heart of the merry-go-round, has a difficult decision on his hands. It's claimed he is unsure whether the Theatre of Dreams is the right destination, as he wouldn't be playing Champions League football there.

At the same time, his nonchalance at scoring for Spurs in the Audi Cup - and the equal disinterest with which he hit his missed penalty in the shootout vs Bayern Munich - spoke volumes.

