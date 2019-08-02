Football

Hull City signed Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson on the same day..

Hull City signed Harry Maguire and Andy Robertson on the same day back in 2014

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Harry Maguire is set to become the most expensive defender in history.

Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal with Leicester City, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.

It's all subject to the usual final details - medical, exact payment details, signing the contract - but we can safely assume that Maguire will be in red next season.

It completes a rapid rise for the defender, who forced his way into the limelight with an impressive World Cup last year.

In fact, it was widely reported that Jose Mourinho wanted him at Old Trafford a year ago, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the player now.

Maguire has spent three years with Leicester, having initially joined them for £17m in 2016 from Hull City.

Hull had signed the player in 2014 from Sheffield United, where Maguire began his career, on what now looks like a truly remarkable day.

Maguire wasn't the only signing being unveiled at the then KC Stadium - they also announced Andy Robertson from Dundee United.

Robertson had just won the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award and joined for £2.85m.

Maguire and Robertson spent two seasons together.

Maguire cost just £2.5m - fees that look absolutely ridiculous now, given their respective careers.

Maguire should become the most expensive defender ever, is an England regular, and one of the Premier League's very best.

Robertson is the Scotland captain, a Champions League winner and arguably the best left-back in the world - he'd cost a fortune now.

And while Hull may not have received monster fees for the duo - instead, Maguire brought in £17m and Robertson £8m - you've simply got to credit their scouting there.

Few have had days where you sign players as good as Maguire and Robertson.

Topics:
Football
Andy Robertson
Harry Maguire
Hull City
Manchester United
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again