Harry Maguire is set to become the most expensive defender in history.

Manchester United have agreed an £80m deal with Leicester City, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk.

It's all subject to the usual final details - medical, exact payment details, signing the contract - but we can safely assume that Maguire will be in red next season.

It completes a rapid rise for the defender, who forced his way into the limelight with an impressive World Cup last year.

In fact, it was widely reported that Jose Mourinho wanted him at Old Trafford a year ago, only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the player now.

Maguire has spent three years with Leicester, having initially joined them for £17m in 2016 from Hull City.

Hull had signed the player in 2014 from Sheffield United, where Maguire began his career, on what now looks like a truly remarkable day.

Maguire wasn't the only signing being unveiled at the then KC Stadium - they also announced Andy Robertson from Dundee United.

Robertson had just won the Scottish PFA Young Player of the Year award and joined for £2.85m.

Maguire cost just £2.5m - fees that look absolutely ridiculous now, given their respective careers.

Maguire should become the most expensive defender ever, is an England regular, and one of the Premier League's very best.

Robertson is the Scotland captain, a Champions League winner and arguably the best left-back in the world - he'd cost a fortune now.

And while Hull may not have received monster fees for the duo - instead, Maguire brought in £17m and Robertson £8m - you've simply got to credit their scouting there.

Few have had days where you sign players as good as Maguire and Robertson.