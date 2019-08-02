Ronda Rousey may have stepped away from the WWE ring following WrestleMania, but wrestling is still very much coursing through her veins.

Aside from starting a family, she is spending her free time having fun creating wrestling-related videos for her YouTube channel.

This week, she released a brilliant horror movie trailer spoof called 'Tables' starring herself, her husband Travis Browne, and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley.

Tables have invaded Browsey Acres and it's the job of Rousey and co to fight back. The trailer also includes a cameo from WWE superstar Paige.

The description of the video reads: "All hell breaks loose on a peaceful retreat as a strange and violent force terrorizes Browsey Acres. The stipulations have changed for Ronda Rousey and friends in the brand new survival horror, TABLES."

While the trailer is a bit goofy, it is quite funny. Fingers crossed all those involved have the time to make it into a 20-40 minute movie for YouTube. Click here to watch the full video.

As for when Rousey will return to the ring for WWE, that is currently unclear, but one of the former Raw Women's Champion's close friends, Natalya, believes she will be back.

Nattie said during an interview with the New York Post: "Ronda I think misses it a lot. I think that she misses it. I think that she definitely wants to come back, but I think that she’s so focused on having a family and that’s something…

"When Ronda makes a promise to somebody, she stands by her word. And she really wants to have a family and she’s really focused on that with her husband Travis.

"So I believe that that right now is her main focus, but I also think she still has a lot of unfinished business is WWE and so, for me, because she kind of fell in love with it more than she even realized she would, I think she’ll be back, but it’s all about timing and I just think her family is coming first right now and I think every woman can relate to that.”

Rousey's last WWE match was a loss to Becky Lynch in the triple threat main event of WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair. Whenever Rowdy returns to the ring, there's a strong chance she renews this rivalry with The Man.