Boxing

.

Tyson Fury agrees terms to fight Otto Wallin in Las Vegas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tyson Fury has agreed terms to fight Otto Wallin later this year. 

The former world champion was expected to fight an American on his planned return to the United States, but instead, it's another European who tops the shortlist of challengers. 

Although the bout is yet to be officially confirmed, BBC Sport are reporting that it will take place on September 14th in Las Vegas. 

It will be Fury's second consecutive stateside match, following his impressive win against Tom Schwarz in June.

Wallin, whose promoter is "very optimistic" a deal will be finalised soon, will prove another interesting test. 

The 6ft 5in southpaw from Sweden has 20 wins on his record, with 13 via knockout. 

However, his last bout was judged a no contest, when an accidental first-round head clash left his opponent Nick Kisner cut and unable to continue. 

That was Wallin's first fight outside of Europe, but he's now expected to return to America for a showdown with Fury. 

p1dha35m6b1pbere5quf1jd4oek9.jpg

"I am very optimistic that the fight will be made," his promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports.

"Once it is an announcement will be coming from Top Rank next week."

Should it happen as expected, this will be the biggest fight of Wallin's career, but it's one he goes into as the underdog. 

For Fury, who has a record of 28 wins and one draw, it's the second bout on his lucrative ESPN contract and one that pushes his rematch with Deontay Wilder further away. 

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury

The pair were expected to meet soon after their controversial draw in December 2018, but the Brit's multi-fight deal with ESPN leaves him on a rival network to the 'Bronze Bomber', which complicates negotiations.   

The hotly anticipated rematch is still expected to happen sometime next year, given both men come through their fights in the meantime. 

Topics:
Deontay Wilder
Tyson Fury
Boxing

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again