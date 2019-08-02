Tyson Fury has agreed terms to fight Otto Wallin later this year.

The former world champion was expected to fight an American on his planned return to the United States, but instead, it's another European who tops the shortlist of challengers.

Although the bout is yet to be officially confirmed, BBC Sport are reporting that it will take place on September 14th in Las Vegas.

It will be Fury's second consecutive stateside match, following his impressive win against Tom Schwarz in June.

Wallin, whose promoter is "very optimistic" a deal will be finalised soon, will prove another interesting test.

The 6ft 5in southpaw from Sweden has 20 wins on his record, with 13 via knockout.

However, his last bout was judged a no contest, when an accidental first-round head clash left his opponent Nick Kisner cut and unable to continue.

That was Wallin's first fight outside of Europe, but he's now expected to return to America for a showdown with Fury.

"I am very optimistic that the fight will be made," his promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports.

"Once it is an announcement will be coming from Top Rank next week."

Should it happen as expected, this will be the biggest fight of Wallin's career, but it's one he goes into as the underdog.

For Fury, who has a record of 28 wins and one draw, it's the second bout on his lucrative ESPN contract and one that pushes his rematch with Deontay Wilder further away.

The pair were expected to meet soon after their controversial draw in December 2018, but the Brit's multi-fight deal with ESPN leaves him on a rival network to the 'Bronze Bomber', which complicates negotiations.

The hotly anticipated rematch is still expected to happen sometime next year, given both men come through their fights in the meantime.