Football

Romelu Lukaku wanted to prove he isn't slow.

Romelu Lukaku leaks every Manchester United players' max speed from pre-season tests

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Who is the fastest player at Manchester United?

The Red Devils have a number of rapid players in their ranks, including Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial.

Daniel James has arrived this summer and many think he is the quickest of the group.

However, it appears he isn't United's fastest player after all.

Romelu Lukaku has taken some criticism for being 'slow' in the past and he fought back on Friday night.

To prove how quick he really is, the Belgian forward leaked a video showing every United players' max speed during a training session on July 10.

And it shows Lukaku recorded the second highest top speed among United players, with only Diogo Dalot faster than him.

The Serie A bound striker later deleted his tweet but the video was saved and you can view it below...

And if you couldn't make it out from the video, below is the max speed of every United player from that training session.

1) Diogo Dalot - 36.43km/h

2) Romelu Lukaku - 36.25km/h

3) Tahith Chong - 36km/h

4) Marcus Rashford - 35.71km/h

5) Daniel James - 35.53km/h

Daniel James only recorded the fifth fastest speed

6) Chris Smalling - 35.28km/h

7) Ashley Young - 34.85km/h

8) Jesse Lingard - 34.38km/h

9) Anthony Martial - 34.24km/h

10) Phil Jones - 34.09km/h

11) Mason Greenwood - 34.02km/h

12) Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 33.91km/h

Aaron Wan-Bissaka only recorded the 12th highest max speed of United's players

13) Victor Lindelof - 33.62km/h

14) Axel Tuanzebe - 33.55km/h

15) Angel Gomes - 33.52km/h

16) Paul Pogba - 33.41km/h

17) Eric Bailly - 33.16km/h

18) Andreas Pereira - 33.12km/h

Manchester United's players in training

19) Marcos Rojo - 32.9km/h

20) James Garner - 32.69km/h

21) Scott McTominay - 32.51km/h

22) Nemanja Matic - 32.26km/h

23) Juan Mata - 31.79km/h

24) Luke Shaw - 31.03km/h

Luke Shaw recorded the lowest max speed in Man United training

Interesting stuff. Who knew Dalot was that quick?

Lukaku has certainly proven he is no slouch, either.

Surprisingly, James only recorded the fifth highest speed that training session, behind Chong and Rashford.

Smalling and Young are surprising entries at sixth and seventh, with both recording a higher speed than Martial.

Wan-Bissaka's pace has been admired in pre-season but he only recorded the 12th quickest speed out of United's players.

At the wrong end of the spectrum is poor Shaw who posted the slowest speed of the group.

Mata jokingly thanked Lukaku for proving that he was faster than Shaw.

"Thanks for finally showing the world that I'm quicker than @LukeShaw23 bro. 🤯😎😂😂😂" The Spaniard wrote.

p1dha603911mapbkf2pbl5b1vfea.jpg

And Shaw got involved too, claiming that he wasn't told to go at max speed.

p1dha60s01l2u1gja199r1sh41c3pc.jpg

Who do you think is the quickest Man United player? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Football
Andreas Pereira
Diogo Dalot
Victor Lindelof
Scott McTominay
Angel Gomes
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Marcus Rashford
Eric Bailly
Jesse Lingard
Anthony Martial
Marcos Rojo
Paul Pogba
Luke Shaw
Juan Mata
Romelu Lukaku
Phil Jones
Chris Smalling
Nemanja Matic
Ashley Young
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again