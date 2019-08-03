Who is the fastest player at Manchester United?

The Red Devils have a number of rapid players in their ranks, including Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial.

Daniel James has arrived this summer and many think he is the quickest of the group.

However, it appears he isn't United's fastest player after all.

Romelu Lukaku has taken some criticism for being 'slow' in the past and he fought back on Friday night.

To prove how quick he really is, the Belgian forward leaked a video showing every United players' max speed during a training session on July 10.

And it shows Lukaku recorded the second highest top speed among United players, with only Diogo Dalot faster than him.

The Serie A bound striker later deleted his tweet but the video was saved and you can view it below...

And if you couldn't make it out from the video, below is the max speed of every United player from that training session.

1) Diogo Dalot - 36.43km/h

2) Romelu Lukaku - 36.25km/h

3) Tahith Chong - 36km/h

4) Marcus Rashford - 35.71km/h

5) Daniel James - 35.53km/h

6) Chris Smalling - 35.28km/h

7) Ashley Young - 34.85km/h

8) Jesse Lingard - 34.38km/h

9) Anthony Martial - 34.24km/h

10) Phil Jones - 34.09km/h

11) Mason Greenwood - 34.02km/h

12) Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 33.91km/h

13) Victor Lindelof - 33.62km/h

14) Axel Tuanzebe - 33.55km/h

15) Angel Gomes - 33.52km/h

16) Paul Pogba - 33.41km/h

17) Eric Bailly - 33.16km/h

18) Andreas Pereira - 33.12km/h

19) Marcos Rojo - 32.9km/h

20) James Garner - 32.69km/h

21) Scott McTominay - 32.51km/h

22) Nemanja Matic - 32.26km/h

23) Juan Mata - 31.79km/h

24) Luke Shaw - 31.03km/h

Interesting stuff. Who knew Dalot was that quick?

Lukaku has certainly proven he is no slouch, either.

Surprisingly, James only recorded the fifth highest speed that training session, behind Chong and Rashford.

Smalling and Young are surprising entries at sixth and seventh, with both recording a higher speed than Martial.

Wan-Bissaka's pace has been admired in pre-season but he only recorded the 12th quickest speed out of United's players.

At the wrong end of the spectrum is poor Shaw who posted the slowest speed of the group.

Mata jokingly thanked Lukaku for proving that he was faster than Shaw.

"Thanks for finally showing the world that I'm quicker than @LukeShaw23 bro. 🤯😎😂😂😂" The Spaniard wrote.

And Shaw got involved too, claiming that he wasn't told to go at max speed.

