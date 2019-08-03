It took a while, but Manchester United are close to completing their third summer signing.

The Red Devils managed to get deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the line early on in the transfer window.

And Harry Maguire is set to be their next arrival.

United have been after Maguire for some time.

The Manchester club were interested in Maguire last summer when Jose Mourinho was in charge, but a move never materialised.

But according to multiple reports they have now agreed an £85m move for the English centre-back.

That fee is £10m more than what Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk, meaning Maguire will become the most expensive defender of all-time.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years and is now one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

United fans will be pleased with his arrival and they are also using his impending signing as a way to mock Liverpool.

Going into their clash against Leicester in January of last season, Liverpool had a four-point lead at the top of the table.

The Reds needed to carry on their momentum as they went in search of their first Premier League title and they took an early lead through Sadio Mane.

However, they went on to drop two points after Harry Maguire scored an equaliser.

Liverpool then went on a poor spell as they drew three of their next five games.

Their failure to win those games meant they eventually lost the title by one point.

United fans are now posting the video of Maguire's goal against Liverpool that helped derail their title bid.

One fan's tweet has even gone viral, with @AidanWalshMUFC writing: 'Don’t let Liverpool fans forget that Harry Maguire is the reason they didn’t win the league last season 🤷‍♂️'

It seems Maguire is already a fan favourite at Old Trafford despite not actually haven't completed his move just yet.

Man United's move for Maguire has been backed by Wayne Rooney, who raved about him earlier this week.

"I think Harry's a good player and over the last few years he's improved as a player," Rooney said to ESPN FC, per Goal.

"He's gotten better, and he's been a main player for Leicester City, but also for England. I think he'd be a good signing if they can get him."