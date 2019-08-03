Golf would be so much easier if we could just hit the ball straight.

But unfortunately for most of us, that doesn’t always happen.

We have a nasty hook or a wretched slice, resulting in plenty of lost balls.

Polara Golf have an answer to our problems, though. They’ve created a golf ball that only flies straight.

The company have developed a golf ball that significantly limits the damage of your wayward shots. Polara claim that a ball that normally slices 100 feet would only about 25 feet with the exact same swing.

That’s the difference between going out of bounds and catching the edge of the fairway.

The ball features shallow and deep dimples, which lower lift, reduce drag and enhance weight distribution.

“This reduction in lift translates directly into a reduction of the force tending to cause the ball to curve from a straight trajectory, resulting in a hook or slice,” Polara say.

How to use the ball

There are specific ways in which you must align the ball to get these straightening effects.

From the tee, the arrow on the ball needs to be aimed directly at your target - the green on par 3s, the fairway on par 4s and 5s.

If you’re on the fairway, play the ball as it lies or re-adjust the ball orientation so the arrow is still pointing to the target.

If you have to play the ball as it lies, it will fly like a normal golf ball.

PGA professional Rick Shiels, who has more than 600,000 subscribers on YouTube, recently tested the balls out.

And the results were remarkable.

He hits two shots - one with a regular Taylormade TP5 ball, one with a Polara Ultimate Straight ball - attempting to hit slice shots with both.

The Taylormade TP5 shoots off to the right as expected.

But the Polara ball, despite Shiels’ best efforts to make it go right, flies straight.

The only problem with it? It’s illegal in tournament play.

But they’re still worth investing in if you just want to know how it feels to be Tiger Woods.

Check out Polara's website HERE.