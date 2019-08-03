The release of FIFA 20 is drawing closer.

This year's title will hit the shelves on September 27 and EA Sports have already announced some exciting new details.

'Volta' football makes its debut, which is expected to bring a FIFA Street style game mode back to the series.

On top of that, much-needed changes have been made to Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team is getting a face-lift.

All of that stuff is no doubt exciting for fans, but many also keep an eye out for player ratings.

Those are usually announced in the weeks leading up to the game's release and this summer, plenty of fans have been speculating over the stats of their favourite stars.

Here at GiveMeSport, we've already predicted ratings for Manchester United and Liverpool, so now, we're turning our attention to Real Madrid.

The La Liga side have made plenty of acquisitions this summer, spending over €300 million. Here's how we expect those new signings, and the rest of the team, to be rated in FIFA 20.

Thibaut Courtois

FIFA 19 rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 88

Real Madrid's goalkeeper had a disappointing debut season at the Bernabeu, but despite playing just 27 league games in 2018/19, he'll be Zinedine Zidane's number one going forward.

Given how many goals Los Blancos conceded last season, we expect to see a slight decrease in what was an already generous 90 rating on FIFA 19.

Eder Militao

FIFA 19 rating: 75

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

Militao's impressive season with Porto earned him a €50m move to Real. Voted the Primera Liga's defensive player of the month on four occasions, he'll be expecting a big rise in his FIFA rating.

Sergio Ramos

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 90

Ramos has been one of the highest-rated defenders on FIFA for years now. Despite a poor season at the Bernabeu, Madrid's captain will still be up there again this year - keeping his rating in the 90s - but only just.

Raphael Varane

FIFA 19 rating: 86

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

The French World Cup winner has been very consistent for his club over the previous two campaigns and as a result, we don't expect to see any change in his FIFA rating.

Ferland Mendy

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 83

Like his fellow full-back Militao, Mendy is in for a big rating increase after securing his €48m move. It will be well deserved too, after his impressive season with Lyon.

Luka Modric

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 89

Modric may still be the current Ballon d'Or holder, but he struggled to inspire Real to much last season and as a result, his rating may suffer.

Toni Kroos

FIFA 19 rating: 90

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 88

Like his midfield partner, Kroos' rating will likely slip out of the 90s. He'll still be one of the best centre-mids in the game though.

Isco

FIFA 19 rating: 89

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

Many fans suggested that Isco was overrated in FIFA 19 and after a rocky season at Real, which saw him feature very irregularly under Santiago Solari and Julen Lopetegui, his rating will suffer.

Eden Hazard

FIFA 19 rating: 91

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 92

Real's latest Galactico signing was one of the top players in the Premier League last season.

After securing his €100m move to Spain, we're not only predicting him to be the highest-rated player in Real's team but he'll also be one of the best in the game, too.

Luka Jovic

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

Jovic burst onto the scene last season as he fired Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League semi-finals. His €60m move to Los Blancos will be rewarded with a hefty increase to his overall rating.

Karim Benzema

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87

Benzema featured in all but two of Madrid's La Liga games last season and scored 21 goals. He was the deciding factor on a few occasions, so should see his overall rise this year.



Gareth Bale

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87

By the time FIFA 20 comes out, Bale might not be a Madrid player. He seems to have no future at the Bernabeu, but will still be a highly-rated star on the virtual pitch.

Rodrygo

FIFA 19 rating: N/A

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

Although Santos, his former club, are included in FIFA 19, Rodrygo himself is not. But after his €45m transfer to Spain, he'll be making his virtual debut, with a decent rating too.

James Rodriguez

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 86

He may not be a Madrid player when FIFA 20 comes around, with a few clubs interested in taking Rodriguez away. We expect his rating to take a small hit after his Bayern Munich loan.

Marcelo

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Many fans pinned Real's troubles on Marcelo last season, with some suggesting he's passed his best. That could well be reflected in his next rating.

Vinicius Junior

FIFA 19 rating: 77

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

After a breakout season in Spain, we can expect Vinicius to rise up to an 80 overall in FIFA 20.

Brahim Diaz

FIFA 19 rating: 69

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 71

The teenager moved from Manchester City in January and has played a handful of times in Spain, justifying a little increase in his rating.

Marco Asensio

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 85

A heartbreaking injury ahead of the 2019/20 campaign means we probably won't see any movement in Asensio's rating.

Alvaro Odriozola

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

Odriozola also had a breakout season at Madrid, featuring 14 times in the league. But he is yet to show enough to justify a rating shift.

Lucas Vazquez

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 84

Vazquez was a regular over the course of the last campaign but didn't do enough to raise his overall by much. 84 is still an improvement, though.

Casemiro

FIFA 19 rating: 88

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87

Like his midfield teammates, Casemiro didn't do enough last season. He'll probably keep his place under Zidane, but we expect him to drop by one overall on FIFA.

Mariano Diaz

FIFA 19 rating: 80

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 82

After returning to Real, Diaz played 19 times in all competitions last season, scoring four goals. His rating is predicted to rise, but not by much.

Nacho

FIFA 19 rating: 83

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 80

Nacho didn't feature much ahead of Ramos and Varane last season, meaning we expect his overall to drop.

Dani Carvajal

FIFA 19 rating: 85

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 83

Carvajal was also in and out of Madrid's starting XI and could soon lose his place to new signing Mendy. His already generous 85 rating could soon drop to 83.

Keylor Navas

FIFA 19 rating: 87

Predicted FIFA 20 rating: 87

Navas will probably be playing back up to Courtois for much of next season, but his rating on FIFA will remain solid.

Do you agree with GiveMeSport's FIFA 20 ratings? Have your say in the comments below.